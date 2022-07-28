Life

19 Perfect Pick-Me-Ups To Buy For Someone Having A Hard Time

Give your friend the little lift they need when life really sucks.

Shopping Writer

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to dealing with a shitty situation – be it a bad work week, a breakup, or the loss of a loved one – often it’s the little things that help the most. They can’t fix whatever’s going on, but they can help to make life seem a little brighter.

Seeing a friend or family member struggling can be heartbreaking, especially when it feels like there’s nothing you can do to make things better for them.

While you might not be able to change whatever it is they’re dealing with, you can treat them to a little something to help them know they’re supported.

Love the idea of sending a mood-boosting gift but not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the perfect pick-me-ups for anyone who is having a tough time and needs a little cheering up.

1
Amazon
These earrings with a sweet message
These cute sterling silver star studs come complete with an empowering message of positivity.
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
2
Amazon
This funny and insightful read
Sometimes, there's nothing nicer than snuggling up with a good book. And this wonderfully joyous read could be just the thing.
Get it from Amazon for £8.27
3
Amazon
You can't go wrong with a bunch of flowers
For making a loved one feel better, a bouquet of flowers can work wonders. These hand-tied, freshly cut blooms will add a bit of brightness to their home.
Get them from Amazon for £49.99
4
My Place
These hand-painted rainbow 'Full of Pride' mugs
Is your friend in need of a reminder that their chosen family is there for them? My Place's gorgeous hand-painted mugs by Japanese-Mexican artist Viviana Matsuda will do the trick – even better, you can pop round to share a cuppa with them.
Get the pair for £45 from My Place
5
Amazon
You can't get better than brownies
Is there any better cure for a bad day than brownies? This pack of 12 handmade assorted brownies comes beautifully packaged and features a range of flavours including salted caramel, triple chocolate and raspberry blondie. Gooey, chocolatey, and oh so moorish.
Get them from Amazon for £17
6
Amazon
This self-care kit with everything for the ultimate pamper sesh
For those days when life feels difficult, a little time out and some self-care can go a long way. This handy collection of face masks, calm colouring, candles and relaxing tea is ideal for planning an at-home spa day.
Get it from Amazon for £25
7
Amazon
This boozy giant lollipop is sure to be a winner
You can't go wrong with this gigantic cherry and amaretto alcoholic lollipop. It's the perfect sweet treat for when things aren't going as well as they could be.
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
8
Amazon
Upgrade bath time with this lavender bath foam
Is it even a relaxing bath if there are no bubbles? Delicately scented, this lavender infused bath foam is perfect for transforming any bath into the epitome of tranquility and calm. For an ultra relaxing soak, this is the one.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
9
Amazon
This sunflower growing kit is sure to evoke a smile
There’s something wonderfully sunny about sunflowers. They’re gloriously bright and bold and look great in any garden, plus they’re super easy (and fast) to grow. Add a little colour to your friend’s life with this super simple growing kit.
Get it from Amazon for £3.99
10
Amazon
These aromatherapy balms offer an instant sense of calm
Sometimes, when things are hard, taking a moment to restore your sense of calm and de-stress is the best thing that you can do. These handy balms can be swiped across wrists and temples to help calm and soothe on difficult days. FYI, they smell incredible.
Get the set from Amazon for £59
11
Amazon
This handy guide to finding joy in the little things
Knowing how to find joy in daily life can sometimes be a struggle. This little book of happiness shares simple tips and uplifting quotes designed to make finding joy easier to achieve. For encouraging happiness, this book is the one.
Get it from Amazon for £6.65
12
Amazon
This surprisingly lovely Lego bouquet
Sure to last longer than a traditional bunch of blooms, this Lego floral arrangement is unexpectedly gorgeous. It's also a hell of a lot of fun to build.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
13
Amazon
Treat them to a high protein snack box
This vegan, low-calorie box is packed full of delicious, healthy treats, perfect for anyone who needs an energy hit.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
14
Amazon
For any book worm a Kindle is the perfect pick-me-up
When things are tough, taking time out is important. A Kindle can help to make 'me time' easier to achieve. There's no need to rummage around looking for a good book, hundreds can be stored on one device.
Get it from Amazon for £179.99
15
Amazon
Upgrade their showertime with this uplifting trio
Relaxing in a warming shower can be the perfect way to unwind and start to feel better. This pamper set from Neal’s Yard, formulated with geranium and orange essential oils, smells incredible.
Get the set from Amazon for £30
16
Amazon
For restoring calm this weighted blanket is just the thing
When times are tough, sleep can easily elude you. This sleep-inducing (and anxiety relieving) weighted blanket is a game-changer. Made from 100% cotton and weighing 6.8kg, this cooling throw is a great buy.
Get it from Amazon for £178.72
17
Amazon
This calming planner for focussing on positivity
When you're in a bit of a rut, sometimes taking note of your habits, happiness and productivity can help to make you feel better. This undated weekly and monthly planner is ideal for taking back control and getting things back on track.
Get it from Amazon for £16.95
18
Amazon
Aromatherapy can go a long way
For boosting your mood, aromatherapy can be a game-changer. This portable essential oil diffuser, which is also USB rechargeable and waterless, is a great buy, especially as it can be used anywhere.
Get it from Amazon for £50
19
Amazon
This alcohol-free spirit is just like the real thing (minus the hangover)
When you're having a rough time, the last thing you need is a hangover, which is where this alcohol-free juniper and citrus concoction comes in. Every bit as delicious as the hard stuff, it tastes great swirled into tonic water or served over ice with a wedge of lime. It's a yes from us.
Get it from Amazon for £21.99

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
Mental Healthwellbeingshoppingfriendshipgrief