19 Perfect Pick-Me-Ups To Buy For Someone Having A Hard Time

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to dealing with a shitty situation – be it a bad work week, a breakup, or the loss of a loved one – often it’s the little things that help the most. They can’t fix whatever’s going on, but they can help to make life seem a little brighter.

Advertisement

Seeing a friend or family member struggling can be heartbreaking, especially when it feels like there’s nothing you can do to make things better for them.

While you might not be able to change whatever it is they’re dealing with, you can treat them to a little something to help them know they’re supported.

Love the idea of sending a mood-boosting gift but not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the perfect pick-me-ups for anyone who is having a tough time and needs a little cheering up.