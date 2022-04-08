Life

If You’re A Terrible Cook, These 16 Amazon Buys Will Change Your Life

Short on time and talent? These products will take the stress out of making meals.

Shopping Writer

Useful tools for kicking your cooking skills up a notch
Amazon
Useful tools for kicking your cooking skills up a notch

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Instant noodles, toast, and takeout your go-tos? We get it. Cooking isn’t for everyone. It can be frustrating, stressful, and oh-so depressing when a recipe you’ve poured your heart and soul into goes wrong.

But, it’s actually easier than you might think to stop ruining your meals and start making delicious dishes that don’t come out of a packet. Trust us on this, there are plenty of ways you can turn the tide on cooking and step up your meal game. You just need a little help, that’s all.

To kick your cooking up a notch, we’ve put together some best buys that will make meal making a far more enjoyable (and a whole lot more delicious) affair.

Amazon
This digital cooking scale
If you're going to try your hand at a recipe, having a scale on hand to determine the exact weight of each ingredient you're using is vital.
Get it for £15 (was £19.99)
Amazon
This anti-contamination knife set
One thing that makes cooking a hell of a lot harder is having blunt knives. If you don’t have a quality set of knives, treat yourself to this colour coded set, ideal for preventing food contamination.
Get it for £12.99
Amazon
This smart meat thermometer
Never really sure when your food is cooked? A meat thermometer will become your best friend. This smart temperature gauge connects to your phone and is super simple to use and set up.
Get it for £74.25 (was £109)
Amazon
This digital meat thermometer
For a slightly cheaper temperature gauge, this digital probe is a great buy.
Get it for £8.49 (was £12.99)
Amazon
This chef-approved bacon hack
Bacon cooked in the microwave? Yep, it’s real and it’s a hack chefs apparently swear by for easier cooking and healthier bacon. To ensure the fat drains off properly, this handy bacon cooking tray is a must.
Get it for £16.99
Amazon
This precision air fryer
From cooking perfectly crisp chips to a succulent tuna steak or homemade crispy chicken, an air fryer is a great buy. These fat-reducing, air circulating machines are extremely quick and easy to cook with. (I have one myself and I can vouch for just how great it is.)
Get it for £99.99 (was £134.99)
Amazon
This eggs-cellent cooker
Getting eggs right (aka the perfect level of yolk runniness) is not an easy task, which is where an egg cooker, like this 3-in-1 design, can be a total game-changer.
Get it for £16.99
Amazon
This mini waffle maker
Believe it or not, with the right waffle iron it’s easy to make homemade waffles. This heart-shaped design can cook up to five waffles at once, and thanks to its non-stick coating, you’re unlikely to end up burning your breakfast. (FYI, there are plenty of delicious pre-made waffle mixes to choose from, if you don’t feel confident making your own.)
Get it for £19.99
Amazon
This multipurpose electric grill
Whether you're making toasties, grilling steak, or cooking up a batch of fajitas, this grill is a real winner. It's so simple to use: turn it on, let the griddle heat up, pop whatever you're making onto the grill, close the lid and wait for it to cook.
Get it for £33 (was £59.99)
Amazon
This clip-on colander
There's nothing worse than cooking a load of pasta, only for half of it to slip out the pan and down the drain when you attempt to pour away the excess water. That's where this genius clip on colander comes in, complete with an anti-spill funnel.
Get it for £7.99
Amazon
This incredible microwave pasta and rice cooker
For easy peasy pasta and rice cooking, this microwave cooker (which is also dishwasher safe) is absolutely fantastic. Simply pop the pasta or rice in, add water, and microwave – that's it.
Get it for £22.90
Amazon
This simple (and safe to use) mandolin
For cutting, slicing, grating, and dicing this compact, safe (thanks to totally concealed blades), and easy-to-use mandolin is the dream.
Get it for £35.99 (was £42.99)
Amazon
These reusable meal prep containers
For storing leftovers properly, these BPA-free containers, which also happen to be reusable and airtight, as well as freezer, dishwasher, and microwave safe, are a great buy.
Get a 10-pack for £15.95
Amazon
This simple cooking book
Keen to create healthy, nutritiously sound meals that will have leftovers for freezing? You need this simple batch cooking bible.
Get it for £15.45 (was £20)
Amazon
This handy rice cooker / steamer
Cooking rice is deceptively hard to master, so if you tend to struggle a rice cooker is a great buy. This one from Russell Hobbs doubles as a veggie steamer too.
Get it for £30
Amazon
This life-changing slow cooker
This 4.7 litre digital slow cooker will turn cooking into a breeze. All you need to do is find a recipe, prepare the ingredients, throw them in the pot, and wait for them to cook. It really is that simple.)
Get it for £50 (was £65)
Suggest a correction
Food and DrinkshoppingHome and Gardenhome