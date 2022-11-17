Life
18 Christmas Gifts For Teenagers They Won’t Hate Or Immediately Return

All the best buys for those ever so hard-to-please teens in your life.

Gifts that every teen is sure to love
Teenagers. They know what they like and what they don’t, and aren’t afraid to show it. And when it comes to what’s hot and what’s not, they’re way more clued up than us cheugy types.

It’s this that can make buying for them a hell of a struggle. If a teen doesn’t like something, chances are they’ll say so, which can make picking Christmas pressies seriously stressful. We’ve all gifted a teenager something we think they’ll love, only for them to ask to swap it a few minutes later.

But we’re here to save you from that moment – you don’t just have to resort to money or a voucher. Despite how treacherous buying for teens can seem, it’s possible to pick a gift they’ll not only like but might actually, whisper it, LOVE.

Panic not, when it comes to shopping for teens, we’ve got you covered.

1
This mini projector
Know a teen who's really into movies? This mini projector that can e connected up to their smartphone – is guaranteed to be a hit.
£69.99 at Amazon
2
These vegan makeup brushes
Makeup mad or only just starting to play around with it? This pretty brush set that's also cruelty-free and PETA certified is sure to get their approval.
£11.23 (was £15.44)
3
This gooseneck phone holder
If your teen likes to lie in bed and scroll TikTok, watch movies on their phone, or FaceTime their friends, don't judge them, just gift them this bendy phone holder to win their love!
£16.99 at Amazon
4
These light-up photo clips
Add a lovely glow to a teen bedroom with these warm-hued LED photo clips that make any space feel cosier and more inviting.
£9.99 (was £12.99) at Amazon
5
These five-in-one wireless earbuds
Whether they're podcast mad, music obsessed or just buried in their bedroom chatting to mates, with 35 hours of play time, these wireless rechargeable earbuds will be gratefully received.
£15.99 (was £23.99) at Amazon
6
This easy-to-use gel nail kit
Got a teen who loves having their nails done? This gel nail kit, complete with an LED nail machine and everything need to create gorgeous nails at home, could be a winner.
£110 at Amazon
7
This pretty Bluetooth keyboard
Forget boring black or silver keyboards, this pastel-hued design will give any study area a pop of colour.
£32.99 at Amazon
8
This bubble tea making kit
Bubble tea is the new iced coffee.This DIY kit comes with everything your teen needs to make their own DIY version of their favourite iced drink at home.
£24.99 at Amazon
9
This clip-on bedside shelf
How cute is this mini bed shelf? For teens who love to have their stuff close by, this is sure to be a winner.
£39.99 at Amazon
10
This mini digital printer (easily paired with any smartphone)
There's something nicely nostalgic about instant printers, isn't there? (Think: retro polaroid vibes). No wonder teens are crazy about them.
£113 at Amazon
11
This light-up touch screen mirror
Whether they're applying makeup or preparing for a selfie, this light-up touch screen mirror is sure to come in handy.
£19.99 at Amazon
12
This mini bedroom fridge
Prepare to be their favourite person with this six litre mini fridge can be filled with drinks or used to hold all of their go-to skincare.
£44.57 at Amazon
13
These cute cable protectors (that would make a great stocking filler)
Most chargers are seriously pricey and annoyingly easy to break. These cute animal-shaped protectors will help to protect teen cords from twisting, breaking and fraying.
£6.19 at Amazon
14
This jumbo waver for immaculate dos
Forget barrel curls, it's mermaid waves they want now. This quick and easy-to-use hair waver is ideal for creating instant mermaid waves your teen will go crazy for.
£47.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
15
This portable mini phone charger
Know a teen who's glued to their phone? Know a teen who isn't? You really can't go wrong this on-the-go charger.
£22.99 at Amazon
16
This DIY neon sign kit
Forgive us for saying this gift is totally lit! Groan. Why have the same neon sign as everyone else when they can DIY and craft their own custom bedroom light.
£10.90 at Amazon
17
This three-in-one charging pod
This 3-in-1 station, that charges a smartphone, smartwatch and ear pods, ensures their go-to devices will never run out of bleep.
£24.99 at Amazon
18
These pillow sliders
These cloud-like sliders that are all the rage on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. They're versatile, seriously comfy, and oh so easy to clean. Plus they come in a gazillion colours.
£17.99 (were £22.99) at Amazon
