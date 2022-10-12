Life
45 Perfect Presents Under £20 To Nab Quickly Before Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends

Whether it's candles, make-up, perfume, chocolate, booze or books, here's some amazing last-minute deals on ideal Christmas stocking fillers.

Christmas is quickly creeping up on us, so if you’re yet to start your gift buying, there’s no better time than right now.

That’s because there’s just a few hours left on Amazon Prime’s two-day discount bonanza, in which you can nab the perfect presents and keep costs low.

From toys and games, to beauty buys and sweet treats, there’s something for everyone in the Prime sale. So, to give your Crimbo shopping a kickstart, we’ve rounded up a selection of 45 pressies that are all under £20...

1
Amazon
Save a stunning 73% on this sweet-smelling Vera Wang Princess perfume.
£15.99 (was £60)
2
Amazon
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for XBox is down by a whopping 72%.
£16.76 (was £59.99)
3
Amazon
Save 29% on this pack of relaxing herbal Pukka teas that come in an aesthetically pleasing box.
£11.31 (was £15.99) for 45 sachets
4
Amazon
Take 21% off this luxe box of Hotel Chocolat milk and caramel chocolates.
£11.47 (was £14.50)
5
Amazon
And at 28% off, this Dairy Milk gift box also makes a great present for anyone with a sweet tooth.
£10.53 (was £14.70)
6
Amazon
This festive Yankee Candle votive candle set is down by 30%.
£13.99 (was £19.99)
7
Amazon
Or how about a medium jar Yankee Candle in a sweet Christmas cookie scent? It's 50% off!
£11.49 (was £22.99)
8
Amazon
You can save 42% on this wildly popular 'Exploding Kittens' card game!
£11.69 (was £19.99)
9
Amazon
This Calvin Klein Eternity perfume is perfect for fans of floral fragrances, and all for 70% off.
£24.20 (was £81.83).
10
Amazon
Gift a make-up lover this Real Techniques set that's down by 54%.
£9.60 (was £20.99)
11
Amazon
If they're partial to a biscuit, this box of chocolate biscuit bars is 24% off.
£13.60 (was £17.98)
12
Amazon
Make a huge 47% saving on this set of Garnier sheet masks.
£7.42 (was £13.99)
13
Amazon
There's 30% off this gift set by This Works that contains their famous Deep Sleep pillow spray, alongside an essential oil roll-on.
£19 (was £27)
14
Amazon
This Peaky Blinder spiced gin has tons of glowing reviews (and a 35% discount).
£16.95 (was £26)
15
Amazon
There's 15% off this essential oil set that has loads of scents to choose from.
£17.81 (was £20.95)
16
Amazon
This 42%-off PopSocket makes a great little stocking filler.
£6.39 (originally £10.99)
17
Amazon
This 35%-off crystal garden kit makes a fun and educational present.
£8.49 (was £12.99)
18
Amazon
There's 42% off this rose quartz roller and gua sha set that comes in a highly giftable box.
£14.40 (was £24.95)
19
Amazon
Food lovers will appreciate this 60%-off Comfort MOB cookbook from MOB kitchen – it's full of cosy recipes like French onion mac and cheese alongside miso sticky toffee pudding.
£8.04 (originally £20)
20
Amazon
Save 34% on this Sanctuary Spa set! It features loads of minis that are perfect for a pampering night in.
£13.16 (was £20)
21
Amazon
Save 33% on this festive set that includes a mix of fizzing bath bombs, as well as nourishing bath melts.
£10.08 (was £14.99)
22
Amazon
And this absolutely massive Baylis and Harding gift set boasts a huge 57% discount.
£11.99 (was £28)
23
Amazon
This LEGO city farmers' market toy makes an adorable gift (and with 36% off, an affordable one too).
£15.99 (was £24.99)
24
Amazon
You can get 25% off this adorable cat mug that even comes with its own lid!
£11.19 (was £14.99)
25
Amazon
Young kids will love this Peppa Pig toy that talks when you press the tummy, and you'll love its 20% discount.
£9.34 (was £11.72)
26
Amazon
This 28%-off diffuser has seven LED colour light options for them to choose from to suit their mood.
£13.59 (was £18.99)
27
Amazon
Speaking of diffusers, this black cherry-scented reed diffuser is 32% off and can offer up to ten weeks of fragrance.
£14.99 (originally £21.99)
28
Amazon
Save 42% on this oracle deck that's 1) ridiculously pretty and 2) ideal for that friend of yours who loves getting tarot readings.
£11.60 (originally £19.99)
29
Amazon
Gift your favourite book lover The Twyford Code, a cosy crime novel that's 65% off.
£3.14 (was £8.99)
30
Amazon
There's 42% off this 2022-2023 diary that looks way more expensive than it is.
£7.19 (was £12.47)
31
Amazon
And to write in it, there's this 32%-off set of STAEDTLER coloured fineliners.
£10.20 (was £15)
32
Amazon
This UNO Extreme game is 36% off and takes UNO to the next level by randomly launching cards while people play!
£17.99 (originally £27.99)
33
Amazon
This Barbie with extra long rainbow hair(!) is 42% off and comes with a sparkle-distributing comb.
£18.99 (originally £32.99)
34
Amazon
Get 15% off this assortment of Lindt chocolates that includes milk, dark, and white varieties.
£16.99 (originally £20)
35
Amazon
Take 36% off this Naked Basics palette that has the perfect shades for everyday looks!
£16.58 (£26)
36
Amazon
They can make their own artisanal gin with this 42%-off kit.
£17.49 (originally £29.99)
37
Amazon
And if they don't drink, how about this cheese making kit for 32% off?
£6.79 (was £9.99)
38
Amazon
For a gift they're guaranteed to use, there's this phone stand with a flexible arm that will make it easier to read recipes while cooking or watching TV while in bed! It's 27% off ATM.
£15.99 (was £21.99)
39
Amazon
Beauty buffs will seriously appreciate this 28%-off DIY lash lift kit that's really easy to use.
£11.55 (was £15.99).
40
Amazon
There's a 20% saving on this Himalayan salt lamp that'll make their room so cosy.
£15.99 (was £19.99)
41
Amazon
Your forgetful friend deserves this 40%-off Tile Bluetooth tracker that they can use to find their keys.
£17.99 (was £29.99)
42
Amazon
Sylvanian Families are a classic toy for a reason, and this squirrel family is 32% off!
£13.60 (originally £19.99).
43
Amazon
These Sanctuary Spa bath salts are 45% off and a great way for them to de-stress after a long day.
£4.42 (was £8).
44
Amazon
This glorious seal plush is a steal at 38% off.
£13.59 (was £21.99)
45
Amazon
How cosy does this extra-long hot water bottle look? It's 20% off ATM.
£13.09 (was £16.40)
