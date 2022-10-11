Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to Christmas shopping for the kids’ presents, costs tend to quickly rack up. But thankfully, this Amazon Prime Day, there are loads of great savings to be had on some best-selling toys and games that are guaranteed to be a hit.

Advertisement

Whether you’re shopping for a little one who’s passionate about all things PAW Patrol, or a tween who’s into all things tech, you’ll definitely be able to bag something that fits the bill this Prime Day. Here are some of our top picks: