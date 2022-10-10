Life
Techshoppingamazonprimeday2022amazon prime day

Amazon Prime Day's Best Tech Deals – As Found By A Professional Shopper

There's a whopping 56% off a Ring doorbell, plus other amazing discounts on headphones and air fryers – but get them before they're gone.

Shopping Writer

There are savvy savings to be had on all types of tech products this Prime Day
Amazon
If — like me — you’re a sucker for a gadget, then you’ll be pleased to know that this Prime Day, loads of popular tech buys have been heavily discounted. So now is most definitely the time to snap up that snazzy vacuum you’ve had your eye on, or the Apple AirPods you’ve been moving in and out of your Amazon basket all summer!

Plus, home chefs who keen to serve up fluffy roast potatoes straight from their new air fryer will love the many deals on kitchen appliances, while smart tech enthusiasts won’t be disappointed by the amazing savings available on everything from bulbs and sockets, to doorbells and Echos.

Essentially, there are tech discounts to please every kind of shopper this Prime Day. But to help you narrow down your selection, I’ve scoured the site, and picked a few that I think most definitely deserve your attention...

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Amazon
Treat yourself to this 40% discounted smart watch
Get it for £29.99 (was £49.99)
Amazon
Get 33% off this 2L air fryer
Get it for £33.99 (was £50.99)
Amazon
Or make a £50 saving on this bigger and bestselling air fryer
Get it for £149.99 (was £200)
Amazon
Enjoy a whopping 56% discount on this Ring video doorbell
Get it for £69.99 (was £159.99)
Amazon
Bag a 29% saving on this pack of four smart plugs
Get them for £11.99 (were £16.99)
Amazon
There's a 33% saving on this smart security camera
Get it for £32.99 (was £47.99)
Amazon
Make a £21 saving on this cordless trimmer
Get it for £49 (was £70)
Amazon
Get a £45 discount on this sunrise alarm clock
Get it for £144.99 (was £189.99)
Amazon
Bag 41% off this Nespresso coffee machine
Get it for £89 (was £150)
Amazon
Save 35% on this TV LED backlight kit
Get it for £10.39 (was £15.99)
Amazon
Bag 42% off this Echo Show 8
Get it for £69.99 (was £119.99)
Amazon
There's a 27% saving on this Kindle Paperwhite
Get it for £94.99 (was £129.99)
Amazon
Make a £76 saving on this Logitech wireless gaming headset
Get it for £58.99 (was £134.99)
Amazon
There's a 29% saving on this bestselling epilator
Get it for £24.99 (was £34.99)
Amazon
This best-selling bluetooth speaker has a 32% discount
Get it for £37.99 (was £55.99)
Amazon
Enjoy a cheeky 30% discount on this bullet vibrator
Get it for £9.09 (was £12.99)
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 34% discounted Manscaped electric trimmer
Get it for £63 (was £95)
Amazon
Make a £28 saving on this pack of two Philips Hue smart bulbs
Get them for £66.49 (were £94.99)
