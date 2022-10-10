Life
shoppingHome and GardenCleaningamazon prime day 2022amazon prime day

Amazon Prime Day: 21 Nifty Deals To Help Organise Your Messy Home

There's big savings to be had on these cleaning and organising essentials if you want to give your home a quick refresh for the winter months.

Shopping Writer

These Amazon Prime Day deals will help you clean and organise your abode
Amazon
These Amazon Prime Day deals will help you clean and organise your abode

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With summer a distant memory and autumn in full swing, it’s safe to say that we’re ready to hibernate in our homes for the next few months. But before you light that delicious pumpkin spice candle, and snuggle up on the sofa under your favourite fluffy throw, you might want to give your space a bit of a seasonal spruce.

Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day, there are loads of great deals on both cleaning products and home organisation essentials that’ll help you ensure your home stays cosy and clean — rather than cluttered and chaotic — this winter.

From cleaning essentials and powerful vacuums, to wardrobe organisers and clothes storage essentials – perfect for helping you swap out your summer wardrobe – there are so many great discounted products to snap up. Here are some of the best deals...

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Amazon
Get an £80 discount on this bestselling Shark vacuum
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 35% discounted cordless Shark vacuum
Get it for £79.99 (was £123)
Amazon
Get 24% off this set of three wicker storage baskets
Get them for £16.79 (were £21.99)
Amazon
There's a 29% saving on this kitchen storage organiser
Get it for £13.44 (was £18.99)
Amazon
There's a 20% saving on this pack of magic eraser spongers
Get them for £7.99 (were £9.95)
Amazon
Get a £20 saving on this hallway shoe bench
Get it for £44.99 (was £64.99)
Amazon
Get 32% off this pack of Command hanging strips
Get them for £5.09 (were £7.49)
Amazon
There's a 23% saving on this wall-mounted utensil rack
Get it for £9.99 (was £12.99)
Amazon
Get a £10 discount on this 2-tier cupboard organiser
Get it for £17.99 (was £27.99)
Amazon
Make a £44 saving on this handy steam cleaner
Get it for £64.19 (was £109)
Amazon
Get a whopping £108 discount on this chic side table
Get it for £11 (was £119.99)
Amazon
Get 38% off these six collapsible storage cubes
Get them for £21.99 (were £13.59)
Amazon
There's a 38% saving on these protective furniture pads
Get them for £5.93 (were £9.49)
Amazon
There's a massive 60% saving on this bestselling chopping board set
Get it for £32.99 (was £83)
Amazon
Save 32% on this indoor rubber broom and dustpan set
Get it for £13.60 (was £20)
Amazon
Bag 37% off this swish food bin
Get it for £19.99 (was £31.72)
Amazon
Get £10 off this 3-tier craft organiser box
Get it for £15.99 (was £25.99)
Amazon
Save 29% on this all-purpose scrubbing brush
Get it for £4.99 (was £6.99)
Amazon
Save 33% on this best-selling silicone toilet brush and holder set
Get it for £17.99 (was £26.99)
Treat yourself to this 41% discounted Vax carpet cleaner
Amazon
Get it for £99.99 (was £169.99)
Amazon
Get 33% off this pack of space-saving hangers
Get them for £7.99 (were £11.99)
Amazon
There's a 34% saving on this pack of vacuum storage bags
Get them for £19.99 (were £13.27)
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction