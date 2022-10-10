Life
Amazon Prime Day: 15 Boring-But-Brilliant Bulk Buys On Sale That'll Make Life A Little Easier

They may seem dull, but these bargain items will save you so much money in the long run – especially with the extra discounts on offer.

Although it would be amazing if we only had to splash our cash on fun things like new clothes and nights out, the sad truth is that boring household buys also have to be factored into our budgets. Being an adult is truly overrated!

If you want to cut down the costs on basic items like dishwasher tablets, cleaning products and bin bags, then buying in bulk is a great solution. And there’s no better time to try it out than on Amazon Prime Day, as there are even more great savings to be made.

So, to ensure you’re spending as little of your hard-earned money as possible on products that’ll predominantly live under your sink, we’ve pulled together a selection of the best boring-but-brilliant items you can save on this Prime Day. Trust us — future you will thank you!

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
This bulk box of Finish all-in-one dishwasher tablets is now 15% off
Get a box of 90 for £9.45 (was £11.11)
2
Amazon
Snap up these best-selling Command strips at 32% off
Get them for £5.09 (were £7.49)
3
Amazon
Save almost a third on this box of 560 (!) baby wipes today
Get 8 packs for £12.25 (£17.50)
4
Amazon
Nab a satisfying saving of 26% on this Swan Dirtmaster carpet cleaner
Get it for £76.49 (was £102.95)
5
Amazon
Save an *enormous* £275 on this pack of two Oral-B electric toothbrushes with spare heads
Get the set for £174.99 (was £450)
6
Amazon
Who wouldn't want 32% off Fairy MaxPower washing up liquid?
Get 8 packs for £16.29 (was £24)
7
Amazon
This Corsodyl mouthcare kit has a fresh saving of 19%
Get it for £14.35 (was £17.64)
8
Amazon
This six pack of Dylon washing machine cleaner is now almost half price
Get it for £10.69 (was £21.00)
9
Amazon
End dishwasher smells and save almost £7 on this multipack of cleaner
Get 8 packs for £13.53 (was £20.00)
10
Amazon
Save 25% on this multipack of six Dettol antibacterial surface wipes
Get 6 packs for £14.99 (£19.99)
11
Amazon
You (and your pooch) will be happy with 17% off Lily's Kitchen dry dog food
Get 12kg for £55.25 (was £66.95)
12
Amazon
Save almost a tenner on Felix cat food when you buy 4 boxes (48 Pouches)
Get 4 boxes for £35.62 (was £45.00)
13
Amazon
This multipack of air freshener has a 39% discount
Get a pack of four for £8.92 (was £14.68)
14
Amazon
Stock up on Parker ballpoint pens, now 20% off
Get a pack of 2 for £16.67 (was £20.84)
