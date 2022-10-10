Amazon From baby carriers to breast pumps, there are huge savings to be had this Prime Day.

If there’s one thing every new parent knows, it’s that when it comes to stocking up on baby essentials, Amazon will always save the day – especially when you remember you urgently need a new baby monitor during those 3am night feeds.

Thankfully Prime Day is here, which means tonnes of parenting faves are on offer – saving not just your sanity, but also some serious cash.

From weaning essentials to massively discounted pushchairs to bits and bobs that’ll make bath and bedtime so much easier (bath thermometers, FTW), we’ve saved time-starved parents everywhere by scouring a huge list of deals to find the best savings on the very best products. Happy browsing.

