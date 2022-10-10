Parents
new parentsshoppingparents-to-beParenting Breastfeeding

Amazon Prime Day: 33 Must-Haves For New Parents With Up To £430 (Yes, Really) Off

There are *huge* savings to be had including a 3-in-1 travel system – FYI that's a pushchair, car seat and bassinet – for just £236.

Life reporter at HuffPost UK

From baby carriers to breast pumps, there are huge savings to be had this Prime Day.
Amazon
From baby carriers to breast pumps, there are huge savings to be had this Prime Day.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If there’s one thing every new parent knows, it’s that when it comes to stocking up on baby essentials, Amazon will always save the day – especially when you remember you urgently need a new baby monitor during those 3am night feeds.

Thankfully Prime Day is here, which means tonnes of parenting faves are on offer – saving not just your sanity, but also some serious cash.

From weaning essentials to massively discounted pushchairs to bits and bobs that’ll make bath and bedtime so much easier (bath thermometers, FTW), we’ve saved time-starved parents everywhere by scouring a huge list of deals to find the best savings on the very best products. Happy browsing.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
Make mealtimes a doddle. Get £11 off this easy-to-clean toddler booster seat.
Now £23.99 (was £35)
2
Amazon
Get 29% off Child's Farm hair and body wash for sensitive skin.
Now £4.28 (was £6)
3
Amazon
Ensure your baby's bath is never too hot or cold. Take 25% off this thermometer.
Now £11.99 (was £15.99)
4
Amazon
Get £11 off this baby care essentials kit with nail scissors, a thermometer and more.
Now £18.99 (was £29.99)
5
Amazon
Take £34 off this stylish Maxi-Cosi bedside crib in grey.
Now £155.76 (was £189.95)
6
Amazon
Get £55 off this double breast pump from Medela.
Now £124.99 (was £179.99)
7
Amazon
Get £154 off this lightweight (10kg) Baby Jogger stroller in black.
Now £334.99 (was £489)
8
Amazon
Get 22% off this beechwood safety gate from BabyDan.
Now £30.85 (was £39.35)
9
Amazon
Save £129 on this Cosatto rotating car seat with Isofix.
Now £170.17 (was £299.95)
10
Amazon
Get 23% off this musical bath toy for toddlers.
Get it for £15.29 (was £19.85)
11
Amazon
Save £42 on this BabyBjörn bouncer in a soft grey material.
Now £168 (was £210)
12
Amazon
Get £96 off this Nanit baby monitor and wall mount.
Now £203.99 (was £299.99)
13
Amazon
Take £27 off this Maxi-Cosi highchair.
Now £124.64 (was £152)
14
Amazon
Take £40 off this baby monitor and crib movement sensor.
Now £119.99 (was £159.99)
15
Amazon
Get a tenner off this black and white sensory baby mat.
Now £49.19 (was £59.99)
16
Amazon
Take a whopping £77 off this remote control baby swing.
Now £104.99 (was £182.75)
17
Amazon
Get £15 off this super comfy breastfeeding and pregnancy support pillow.
Now £29.99 (was £45)
18
Amazon
Get 25% off this set of three sippy cups – perfect for teaching little ones to drink.
Now £8.99 (was £11.99)
19
Amazon
Get a whopping £436 off this 3-in-1 travel system.
Now £263.95 (was £699.95)
20
Amazon
Keep stinky nappies at bay! Get 15% off these twist and wrap bins.
Now £27.09 (was £31.94)
21
Amazon
Take almost £15 off this Nuby bottle preparation kit.
Now £55.99 (was £70.57)
22
Amazon
Get a tenner off this BabyBjörn carrier.
Now £79.89 (was £90)
23
Amazon
Get £94 off this lightweight Cosatto Supa 3 stroller and footmuff.
Now £135.95 (was £229.95)
24
Amazon
Get £25 off this Graco travel cot with integrated changing table.
Now £94.99 (was £119.99)
25
Amazon
Take £6 off this baby bath seat – perfect for when they start sitting unaided.
Get it for £19.99 (was £25.99)
26
Amazon
Get 44% off this Mamas and Papas cot mattress (120x60x10cm).
Now £50.09 (was £89)
27
Amazon
Get 34% off this baby sleeping bag.
Get it for £15.29 (was £22.99)
28
Amazon
Get £50 off this Tommee Tippee baby monitor and movement sensor.
Now £104.99 (was £154.99)
29
Amazon
Take 20% off this seriously long-lasting car seat (suitable for 9mths - 11yrs)
Now £87.90 (was £109.95)
30
Amazon
Get 26% off this set of two weaning plates with dividers.
Now £9.99 (was £13.49)
31
Amazon
Save £7 on this adorable baby sleep aid that plays white noise.
Now £16.99 (was £24.36)
32
Amazon
Take 43% off this microwave steam steriliser.
Now £19.99 (was £35)
33
Amazon
Get 30% off this MAM anti colic bottle set with a cute soother.
Now £12.60 (was £18)
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction