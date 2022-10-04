Tony Anderson via Getty Images

If you’re a HuffPost Shopping regular, you’ll know Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to bag some serious deals on your shopping wishlist.

In fact, so huge was Amazon’s summer sale, it’s now added a bonus autumn one to the calendar – with massive savings across the site for 48 hours only.

The big event is only a week away – on October 11 and 12 to be exact – and we are promised some great deals on items little and large. The only condition is that you’re a Prime member (you can sign up here if you’ve been sleeping on that).

Whether you’re keen to get cracking early on your Christmas shopping or save on home essentials as we all feel the pinch this winter, now’s the time to shop. Perhaps you’ve got your eye on something particular or you’re just keen to browse a bit. Either way, here’s what you need to know to get the best deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Like its summer counterpart, Amazon Prime Day is actually a two-day event, running this month from just after midnight on Tuesday October 11 through to midnight on Wednesday October 12.

That’s 48 hours of shopping (if you’ve got the energy for it), but we’re also here to sift through the sale for the best savings you otherwise might miss.

Where to find the best Prime Day deals

You’ll find lots of details ahead of time on Amazon’s site, but for the duration of the Prime Day sale, HuffPost will be rounding up hundreds of discounts and savings across a range of categories for you, from homeware and cleaning to pets and parenting buys, plus big-ticket tech, beauty and all those boring but brilliant essentials.

Check back regularly to HuffPost Shopping for our roundups and best spot deals, which we’ll be keeping updated throughout the two-day event.

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.