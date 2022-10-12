Life
FashionshoppingHome and GardenStyleSelf care

The 19 Toastiest Amazon Prime Day Deals To Keep You Warm All Winter Long

Hello, heated slippers that are actually on sale just when you need them!

|
The best cold weather deals on Amazon Prime Day
Amazon
The best cold weather deals on Amazon Prime Day

avouritWe hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There’s still a few weeks until the clocks go back, but we’re already struggling with these increasingly chilly mornings and evenings, especially now we’re putting off putting on the heating for as long as we possibly can.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Day has fallen at just the right time of year to stock up on loads of handy but affordable seasonal essentials for autumn and winter.

We’re talking best buys to help keep you warm and deal with those pesky cold weather problems, like cracked lips, sore skin, and freezing hands and feet.

And we’ve rounded up our fluffiest favourites for you here.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
This 71%-off anti-fog spray will prevent your glasses from fogging up (which is especially handy while you're wearing a face covering).
£3.50 (was £12.26)
2
Amazon
I'm going to need to own this 37%-off sherpa throw blanket with sleeves ASAP, thanks.
£37.99 (was £59.99)
3
Amazon
And if you're after something you can meet your postie in, this machine-washable blanket hoodie is 33% off.
£19.99 (was £29.99)
4
Amazon
Save 24% on these fluffy slippers.
£15.99 (was £20.99) in sizes 3.5/5 - 7.7/9
5
Amazon
Replace your regular Tassimo pods with these oh-so-seasonal Cadbury hot chocolate ones. They're 29% off!
£16.36 (was £22.95) for 40 pods
6
Amazon
Heated slippers? 28% discount? Say no more.
£20.99 (was £28.99) in sizes 3/4 - 9/10
7
Amazon
Banish any excess humidity with this 25%-off dehumidifier.
£111.99 (was £149.99).
8
Amazon
Now that you can't rely on your washing line to dry your clothes, this space-saving 20%-off airer is a must-have.
£19.99 (was £24.99)
9
Amazon
Splash out on this luxe cotton terry Calvin Klein dressing gown while it's 38% off...
£67.99 (was £110.00) for size S/M
10
Amazon
...Or save 38% on this more affordable fleecy option.
£23.19 (was £37.99)
11
Amazon
Nab this remote-controlled space heater while it's 44% off!
£67.50 (was £119.99)
12
Amazon
This heavy 15-tog duvet is down by 16% right now.
£20.58 (was £24.50) for a double bed size
13
Amazon
Aside from being seriously soothing, this 20%-off 6.8kg sherpa weighted blanket will *also* make your bed even toastier.
£47.35 (was £59.19)
14
Amazon
I needed this 26%-off heating pad yesterday TBH.
£20.71 (was £27.99)
15
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
It can be hard to air-dry clothes in the UK (especially in the winter), and tumble dryers often create those annoying bobbles on your clothes. This easy-to-use fabric comb provides a simple solution, and it's 21% off too!
£1.97 (was £2.49).
16
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This incredible 20%-off umbrella has a reflective strip at its base to keep you visible when you're walking in the dark. Plus, it's designed to keep your car seat and floor dry after you fold it up!
£22.40 (was £28.00)
17
Amazon
Customers swear by this 60%-off cuticle oil that deeply hydrates their nail beds – I know mine always flake around this time of year.
£3.00 (was £7.49)
18
Amazon
Tackle the dry skin that colder weather often creates with this dermatologist-approved CeraVe moisturising lotion (it's 39% off right now).
£6.97 (was £11.43)
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
The iconic Instant Pot is 20% off and is perfect for winter stews, soups, and more.
£88.50 (was £109.99)
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction