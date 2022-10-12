Life
BeautyTechshoppingHome and GardenSelf care

28 Brilliant Amazon Prime Day Deals We've Tried, Tested, And 100% Rate

We bought these items full price and loved them. Now you can save on them big time – till midnight.

|
Tried and tested Amazon Prime Deals (we know, because we bought them).
Amazon
Tried and tested Amazon Prime Deals (we know, because we bought them).

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s day two of Amazon Prime Day, which means there are loads of fantastic bargains to be had on must-have products for your home. From big-ticket tech to beauty to pet products, there are bags of great deals still on offer.

But while there are loads of discounts across the site, you don’t want to be wasting your money on sub-par products, do you? We’re slap bang in the middle of a cost of living crisis and, let’s be honest, every penny counts.

That’s where knowing how to separate the buys you’ll possibly regret from the products that are actually worth the money is vital.

So, to give you a helping hand, we’ve rounded up a selection of products we’ve tried, tested and totally rate that are still on sale this Amazon Prime Day... until midnight tonight. So hurry while they’re still in stock.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These NIP+FAB glycolic pads brighten, exfoliate, and decongest my skin! You can nab a tub for 41% off right now.
£11.24 (was £18.95)
2
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This cuticle remover gel from Sally Hansen gets to work in fifteen seconds, and right now it's 55% off as well!
£4.43 (was £9.95)
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul recipe book. It's currently 60% off!
£7.99 (was £20)
4
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sally Hansen's 31%-off 'Insta-Dri' top coat does exactly what it promises to do. My manicures are touch-dry seconds after using it, and it provides a shiny, chip-resistant finish too!
£4.93 (was £7.99)
5
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Treat yourself to this (bloody massive) 850g Dairy Milk bar! It's 20% off right now.
£8 (was £9.99)
6
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
This cinnamon Yankee Candle is down by 39%! It smells *incredible* – and it burns for absolutely ages too.
£16.99 (was £27.99)
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
NYX's 'Micro Brow' pencil gives my brows the most realistic-looking results I've ever gotten. It's down by 32% ATM!
£6.56 (was £9.63)
8
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
You'll finally be able to hang up those pictures you've had lying around for ages with these 33%-off Command strips.
£8 (was £11.99) for 12 pairs
9
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save 38% on Garnier's cult-status micellar water.
£4.74 (was £7.99)
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Cerave's hydrating cleanser is the best one I've ever tried, so you'd better believe I'm stocking up now it's 24% off.
£6.33 (was £9.50)
11
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
If you live in a hard water area, you'll understand why I had to include this TikTok-approved anti-limescale shower head. It's made the water pressure in my flat's shower SO much better, and it's 20% off now too!
£15.99 (was £19.99)
12
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This BaByliss rotating hair styling brush gives *incredible* volume and shine. It's currently 10% off!
£44.99 (was £50)
13
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
If the cold weather is making your lips chapped and dry, it might be time to give this 37%-off lip balm from O'Keeffe's a go. We find it absorbs really quickly and doesn't leave behind any thick, greasy residue on the lips!
£2.55 (was £4.49)
14
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'd been thinking about buying the iconic Instant Pot for a while, but wasn't sure if I would ever actually use it. I'm now relying on this genius gadget almost every day — I just chuck some ingredients in it before I start my WFH day and tuck in to a delicious, low-hassle meal after I've finished! You can save 20% at the moment.
£88.50 (was £109.99)
15
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Bust your boredom for 42% less with this 'Exploding Kittens' card game that basically carried my flatmates and me through last winter.
£11.69 (was £19.99)
16
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Replace your washing powder with this eco-friendly laundry egg that'll last you around 70 washes. It's down by 37%!
£7.13 (was £11.99)
17
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I adore by my tub of COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One cream that's 39% off right now.
£16.40 (was £27)
18
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
And I'm a huge fan of my wireless Beats headphones – their battery lasts me for ages, and the sound quality is unmatched. I'm annoyed that I didn't wait 'til their current 46% discount to buy mine, though!
£189.99 (was £349.95)
19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cult-status Bio-Oil is 37% off ATM.
£14.59 (was £22.99)
20
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Cleanse your pores with this salicylic acid and sulphur-infused scrub bar. It's 26% off at the moment!
£5.95 (was £7.99)
21
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Save 29% on this hydrating O'Keeffe's 'Healthy Feet' cream that's the best my coworker has ever used. It's 29% off!
£5.09 (was £7.99)
22
Lucy Sutton / BuzzFeed
This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is 33% off right now – it's the only one Jess has tried that actually *does* suck up every last bit of dust.
£234.99 (was £349.99)
23
Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed
Half of our shopping team swear by this expandable dish rack from Joseph Joseph, and the other half are seriously eyeing up its current 35% discount.
£51.99 (was £80)
24
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Save an irresistibubble (sorry) 21% on the SodaStream Art that both Jess and Valeza love.
£110 (was £139.99)
25
Lucy Sutton / BuzzFeed
GHD's 'Max Styler' hair straighteners are the perfect way to achieve that silky-smooth finish.
£155.20 (was £199)
26
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
For something so inexpensive, this moon tapestry is 1) gorgeous and 2) bloody massive. It's also 29% off right now!
£11.99 (was £16.99)
27
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Cover *and* heal your spots at the same time with COSRX's hydrocolloid patches. They're 20% off right now!
£4.79 (was £5.99)
28
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Store your pan lids in these handy holders rather than letting them crash around in the cupboard. They're 17% off right now!
£9.99 (was £12) for four
Go To Homepage
Suggest a correction