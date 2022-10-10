Life
Amazon Prime Day: 15 Paw-fect Products Your Pet Will Thank You For Buying

There are massive savings to be had on pet accessories, toys, food, and more.

Shopping Writer

The best pet deals this Amazon Prime Day
Amazon
Amazon’s biggest sale of the season is here and, once again, Prime Day is boasting some incredible savings on pet products.

From deals on toys and treats to bulk buys on food and smart pet feeders, there are lots of amazing bargains to be had.

We’ve rounded up the best paws-itively purr-fect (sorry) pet deals – and honestly, your fluffy loved one will thank you for snapping them them up....

1
Amazon
Get 35% off this foldable dog-safe paddling pool
Get it for £28 (was £42.99)
2
Amazon
Save 15% on this portable pet water bottle
Get it for £11.89 (was £13.99)
3
Amazon
Get 20% off these indestructible dog chews
Get them for £7.99 (were £9.99)
4
Amazon
This octopus squeaky plushie, that has 20% off, is what doggy dreams are mad of
Get it for £6.39 (was £7.99)
5
Amazon
This soft, comfy rabbit harness has 20% off and comes with a lead
Get it for £10.28 (was £12.85)
6
Amazon
There's 20% off this slow feeder bowl that's ideal for greedy doggies
Get it for £7.01 (was £8.77)
7
Amazon
Get a tidy 20% off this kitty litter catcher mat
Get it for £6.39 (was £7.99)
8
Amazon
Save 20% on this super handy self-cleaning pet brush
Get it for £6.30 (was £7.88)
9
Amazon
This pet hair carpet scraper has a handy 26% off
Get it for £5.68 (was £7.69)
10
Amazon
Get 20% off this two pack of doggy in-car seat belts
Get them for £5.59 (were £6.99)
11
Amazon
Save 20% on this interactive cat toy
Get it for £5.59 (was £6.99)
12
Amazon
This handy cat litter scooper has 49% off
Get it for £5.49 (was £10.84)
13
Amazon
Get 62% off this reflective kitty collar
Get it for £5.25 (was £13.99)
14
Amazon
This flappy, recharable fish toy has 29% off
Get it for £4.99 (was £6.99)
15
Amazon
Save 55% on this pet claw care and foot wash set
Get it for £4.99 (was £10.99)
