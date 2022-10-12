Life
5 Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals For Every Budget (With Up To 50% Off!)

Psst, these top-rated vacuum cleaners all have huge discounts – one's even less than £32!

In need of a new vacuum cleaner? We know it can be a big outlay, but, you’re in luck right now, because this Amazon Prime Day there are some absolute steals on vacuums, including the much-sought after Shark cordless vac, that currently has a smashing 50% off.

Whether you’re looking for powerful suction, cordless cleaning, or super easy pet hair removal, these bad boys have you sorted.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best deals on vacuum cleaners for all price ranges, including some really great low-cost, budget-friendly buys. But these particular deals only last till midnight, so grab them while you cacn.

1
Amazon
Got pets? Shark's top-rated 'Lift-Away' upright vacuum is currently half price!
£159.99 (was £319.99)
2
Amazon
Meanwhile, this best-selling cordless model still has a whopping 44% discount!
£179.99 (was £319.99)
3
Amazon
This Hoover upright vacuum has a lightweight design and a huge 48% discount
£114.99 (was £219.99)
4
Amazon
Save 31% on this super-light, pet hair friendly vacuum from Vax
£89.99 (was £129.99)
5
Amazon
Looking for a vacuum on a budget? This two-in-one corded hoover is down to £31.44!
£31.44 (was £36.89)
