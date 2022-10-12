Life
It's Still Amazon Prime Day. Here Are 35 Great Deals That'll Only Last Till Midnight Tonight

We've found the best last-minute discounts for every budget. Run, don't walk!

Shopping Writer

There are still some fantastic Prime Day bargains to be had
Amazon / HuffPost
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s day two of the exclusive Amazon Prime Day sale (which, despite the name, actually lasts for 48 hours). And if you’re yet to indulge, the sale is still raging on with some absolutely incredible discounts available.

Whether you’re looking to start your Christmas shopping, need to update a home appliance or two, or are in need of some cupboard essentials, the online bonanza has got you covered.

From heavily discounted vacuum cleaners and air fryers to perfumes, aftershaves and hair tools, there’s something for every budget. But, these deals only last until midnight, so nab them while you can.

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

1
Amazon
This Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer, Concentrator and Diffuser is 17% off
£149.99 (was £179.99)
2
Amazon
Stock up and get 1kg of Lavazza Espresso Italiano Arabica Medium Roast Coffee Beans for 38% less
£10.20 (was £16.39)
3
Amazon
Nab yourself 15% off this Italian coffee liqueur that's just perfect for espresso martinis
£19.35 (was £22.75)
4
Amazon
These wireless headphones are a total steal with 46% off and up to 20 hours of battery life
£49 (was £90)
5
Amazon
Save 25% on this 1 litre bottle of Kraken Black Spiced Rum
£25.80 (was £33.50)
6
Amazon
Made with six unique Japanese botanicals, including orange and green tea extracts, it's easy to see why this gin, that has 25% off, is so popular
£22.49 (was £30)
7
Amazon
Shoppers are loving these flushable toilet wipes that currently have 14% off
£1.60 (was £1.85)
8
Amazon
With £45.71 off, it's no wonder this Boss Bottled Night Eau de Toilette is so popular
£42.29 (was £88)
9
Amazon
Need a new kitchen compost caddy? This stackable one from Joseph Joseph has 47% off
£16.99 (was £32)
10
Amazon
Save 22% on these super popular WiFi controlled smart plugs that are compatible with Alexa and Google Home
£29.63 (was £37.99)
11
Amazon
With 15% off, this aromatic and lightly spicy liqueur will bring the holiday vibes at a bargain price
£25.40 (was £29.95)
12
Amazon
Amazon's Fire table is a bestseller – and now with 41% off
£95.97 (was £162.97)
13
Amazon
With a saving of 66%, shoppers are flocking to buy this Vera Wang Rock Princess Eau de Toilette
£20.59 (was £60)
14
Amazon
For easier cleaning, this floor and handheld steam cleaner, that has 39% off, from Shark is a game-changer
£108.99 (was £179.99)
15
Amazon
With 66% off, it's now wonder this Calvin Klein perfume is selling fast. Get yours before it's gone!
£15.19 (was £45)
16
Amazon
Need a new vac? This Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner has £160 off
£159.99 (was £319.99)
17
Amazon
Bag a bargain and cut your energy costs with this discounted air fryer that currently has 21% off
£55.55 (was £69.99)
18
Amazon
This Ring video doorbell currently has 31% off
£109.99 (was £159.99)
19
Amazon
With a whopping 58% off it's no wonder these bulk-buy dishwasher tabs are so popular
£9.75 (was £23)
20
Amazon
This 1.7 litre capacity kettle has 45% off
£29.99 (was £54.99)
21
Amazon
Bag a bargain with this pro toothbrush from Oral-B that has a smashing 50% off
£44.99 (was £89.99)
22
Amazon
Shark's cordless vacuum is a Prime bestsellers – currently at 44% off!
£179.99 (was £319.99)
23
Amazon
Everyone is loving this Alexa and Google Home compatible LED smart bulb that has 56% off
£7.99 (was £17.99)
24
Amazon
Treat yourself to this 40% discounted smart watch
Get it for £29.99 (was £49.99)
25
Amazon
Save £4.01 on this super handy dish cleaning, soap dispensing brush (it's one of our reader favourites)
£6.99 (was £10)
26
Amazon
Shoppers are loving this super volumising, 3D effect mascara from Rimmel that currently has 34% off
£3.28 (was £4.99)
27
Amazon
With 37% off, this bulk set of Fairy washing up liquid is a total bargain
Get 8 for £16.29 (was £26)
28
Amazon
Save 66% on these Remington ceramic straighteners that infuse your hair with keratin and almond oil
£36.99 (was £109.99)
29
Amazon
This easy-to-use rubber broom and dustpan, that's a favourite with cleaning lovers, has 20% off
£13.60 (was £16.99)
30
Amazon
Save £132 on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine
£67.99 (was £199.99)
31
Amazon
With 59% off, this dishwasher cleaner is a total steal
£13.53 (was £33.20)
32
Amazon
Our readers are loving these delicately scented tea lights, which have 61% off
£3.33 (was £8.50)
33
Amazon
Save 14% on this bulk set of five-in-one washing machine cleaning sachets (that also fight limescale)
£10.69 (was £12.50)
34
Amazon
Make a £103 saving on this Hisense smart TV
£146 (was £249)
35
Amazon
And finally, nab yourself 20% off this absolutely ginormous Dairy Milk bar
£8 (was £9.99) for 850g
