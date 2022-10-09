Life
Mega Nostalgic Pick-Me Ups Anyone Over The Age Of 25 Will Appreciate

These treats are guaranteed to give you all the 90s vibes.

Shopping Writer

Whether you’re treating yourself to a little pick-me-up or want to lift a friend’s mood, it’s not always easy to find that perfect pressie, is it?

Instead of shopping for the latest trend, how about going down the retro route? Picking out a little something that has nostalgic ties can be a great way to bring a sense of comfort, while also reminding yourself (or your friend) of some amazing childhood memories.

Need a little nostalgic gift buying inspo? We’ve rounded up a few little treats that will instantly transport you straight back to some fun times.

1
Amazon
This Slush Puppie machine
Love a Slush Puppie? (I mean, who doesn’t?!) Whether you want to make classic blue raspberry slushies to slurp to your heart’s content or alcoholic slushies instead, this machine is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Get it from Amazon for £59.99 (was £75)
2
Boots
This Powerpuff Girls palette
The colours might be a little bright but there's no arguing with the fact that this quirky water-activated liner palette takes us straight back to our childhoods. The Powerpuff Girls were a total classic, as is this mini palette.
Get it from Boots for £5.60 (was £8)
3
Amazon
This giant tumble tower set
Were you obsessed with Jenga as a kid? Well, this oversized alternative is even more exciting, with the block tower standing at over a metre high.
Get it from Amazon for £42.99
4
Amazon
This retro-style bluetooth speaker
How cute is this retro Bluetooth speaker? It's small enough to be portable, has an AUX port, and features surprisingly powerful speakers.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
5
Amazon
This tabletop gaming console
Got a penchant for classic arcade games? This mini tabletop console, that features all your old favourites, is sure to put a smile on your face.
Get it from Amazon for £299.99
6
Amazon
This personalised retro treat jar that'll give you all the nostalgic vibes
Parma Violets, Drumsticks and Fizzers, what could be more nostalgic than that? Packed full of all your favourite childhood sweets, this treat jar is sure to make a cute gift or self-care treat.
Get it from Prezzybox for £12.99
7
Amazon
These Clueless-inspired press on nails
Wanna look like a total Betty? These quirky stick on nails are just the ticket. They're chic, stylish, and basically totally Cher.
Get it from ASOS for £4 (was £8)
8
Prezzybox
This retro dance mat
Feeling a little low? A dance mat is the perfect pick-me-up. This mat plugs into your TV and features nine dance games and 110 classic songs to dance along to.
Get it from Amazon for £34.95
9
Amazon
These mini love heart rolls
There's nothing quite like the sweet, sherberty taste of Love Hearts, is there? Pop one in your mouth and you'll instantly be transported back to your childhood.
Get them from Amazon for £15.49
10
Amazon
This chart topping Top of the Pops game
Did you grow up obsessed with Top of the Pops? Then, you’ll love this 80s, 90s and 00s Top of the Pops board game. It's such a fun way to cheer yourself up. Invite some friends over and put your retro music knowledge to the test.
Get it from Amazon for £17.39
11
Amazon
These retro cube bobbles
You might think you're too old for these quirky jelly cubes but FYI, you're never too old to jazz up your 'do. (I don't know about you but I wore these to school every day and thought I was seriously cool.)
Get two from Amazon for £4.99
12
Amazon
This retro sweet hamper
Packed full of classic 90's pick and mix sweets, this is just what you need if you're feeling a little low.
Get it from Amazon for £15.95
