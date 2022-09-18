Life

Crap At Interior Design? 12 Style Cheats To Ensure Nobody Knows

Psst, these home hacks that do wonders for revamping your space.

Decorating your home need not be a struggle with these simple interior design tricks
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Do you feel like everyone else’s home is effortlessly Insta perfect, while yours never feels quite right? You know you want a chic, stylish interior, but for one reason or another you find it difficult to achieve. The struggle is real.

No matter how many Pinterest home design boards you make, it can feel like you never quite nail it. Sigh. Wanna know a secret? It is possible to turn the tables on interior design.

Take it from someone who used to seriously struggle with their home styling, there are some manageable hacks out there that make it easier than you’d think. To help get you started, I’ve rounded up a selection of simple, stylish home buys that should work in any space.

1
Dunelm
Add one big central colour feature
To add colour to any room, opt for one central feature, such as a velvet sofa in this glorious green. Soft, luxurious, and super comfortable, this compact corner sofa, complete with chaise lounge is modern and stylish. (For simple styling, pair with a neutral colour scheme.)
Get it from Dunelm for £469
2
Amazon
Opt for a neutral rug that'll work anywhere
When choosing a rug it’s best to keep it simple. This jute rug, complete with a slip-resistant latex back, is timeless and effortlessly stylish, making it a fantastic buy for any space.
Get it from Dunelm for £55
3
Amazon
Use flooring as a focal point
Not sure how to tie a room together? The right flooring could be the answer. Keep everything else simplistic and neutral, and add style with a tile design. These ‘peel and stick’ tiles are ideal for a quick, easy update with a luxe looking finish.
Get 10 from Dunelm for £16
4
Dunelm
Stick to a simple with accessories
Throws are ideal for adding cosiness and comfort. Choose the right design (and tone) and they’re also great for pulling spaces together. This cosy raunched faux fur throw gives any room a welcoming and homey feel.
Get it from Dunelm for £30
5
Amazon
Add colour and luxury via accents
There's something about this scallop edge velvet chair that just says luxe, isn't there? It's simple but effortlessly stylish and comes in a wide selection of colours, making it ideal for any design scheme.
Get it from Amazon for £125.99
6
Amazon
Why go for one side table when you can have two?
It can be tempting to opt for a super unique, eye-catching piece of furniture in a bid to 'jazz up' a space, but this pair of tables also works: moveable, space saving and with a touch of the geometric, they immediately add interest.
Get two from Amazon for £39.62 (was £64.99)
7
Amazon
Choose some natural accents
Pop a few sprigs of pampas grass (yes it's back in) in a clear or neutral-toned vase for your tables, windowsills or bathrooms to add a little extra texture to each space.
Get 40 sprigs from Amazon for £16.99
8
Amazon
Choose some rustic exposed shelving
You can't go wrong with these handmade wooden shelves. They're simple, sturdy and neutral, making them work seamlessly in almost any space. (Just be mindful of room style when choosing what to display on them).
Get it from Amazon for £67
9
Amazon
Upgrade the furniture you already have
Bored of your basic wooden chairs? Upgrade them with a decorative shell-shaped cushion. These quirky colourful ones will instantly give any chair a style update. They’re also dreamily comfortable and super supportive.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
10
Amazon
Add personality with bulbs
Simple yet super effective. Swap out your boring bulbs for these vintage-effect, non-dazzle alternatives. They'll give the room a lovely warm glow.
Get it from Amazon for £13.99
11
Amazon
Add some class with coasters
Say goodbye to those bog-standard plastic coasters and upgrade to a set of simple but effortlessly alternatives. Marble is neutral and works in any space, while this hexagon design adds a little extra class.
Get six from Amazon for £14.99
12
Dunelm
Keep wall art simple
It’s easy to assume wall decor has to be big and bold, but simple wire art can work perfectly – especially for more minimal spaces. This sweet design comes in a range of colours and styles.
Get it from Dunelm for £10
