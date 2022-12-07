Quick! This Sought-After Shark Vacuum Has An Incredible £120 Off For A Limited Time Only

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Being a serial renter, one thing that I know is that it pays to invest in caring for your carpets. I always used to have the (rather juvenile) mindset that splashing out on expensive pieces of home tech was a waste.

But, after a rental inspection and comment about the carpets looking ‘a little worn’, I realised that maybe my old vacuum just wasn’t up to the job anymore, and perhaps I should put my funds towards more of an adult buy - a new, more high-tech vac.

I opted for a Shark vacuum because the reviews honestly speak for themselves. Every one of the Shark models come highly recommended, with consumers constantly raving about how their it has left their carpets looking almost brand new. Honestly, it was game-changing for me, and now I recommend the Shark vacuums to everyone.

And, get this, there’s currently an incredible £120 discount on this top-rated Shark Cordless Vacuum. So if your carpets are in need of some love and attention, there is literally no better time to buy than right now, as this Amazon deal is on for a limited time only.

Amazon Get £120 off this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum With its anti hair wrap technology, cordless design and rechargeable removable battery pack (that offers 40 minutes of run time on just one charge), two floor cleaning modes (making it ideal for use both on carpeted and hard floors), and LED headlights for illuminating hidden dust, this is another impressive offering from Shark’s cordless vacuum range. It comes with a handy car cleaning kit, a 2-in-1 duster crevice tool, and can be transformed into a handheld vacuum for easier cleaning on soft furnishings. £199 (was £319.99) at Amazon