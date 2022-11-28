This Dehumidifier With 23% Off Is Here To Solve Your Winter Condensation Problems

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Whether you’re trying to deal with damp or mould, can’t seem to get rid of the condensation on your windows, or have noticed that you’re more often than not waking up with a little bit of a spluttery cough, a dehumidifier is sure to make a big difference in your home.
This bestselling Pro Breeze Dehumidifier is capable of extracting up to 500ml of excess moisture from the air a day, and will automatically shut off when the water tank is full to let you know it needs draining. And best of all, it’s been heavily discounted as part of the Cyber Monday savings!
Can’t handle how long your clothes are taking to dry? Reviewers have also been really impressed with how much having a dehumidifier helps speed up the process of drying their laundry — while also ensuring no tell-tale musty or damp smell is left behind. Plus, costing as little as 1p per hour to run, it’s a far more energy efficient solution than turning on the tumble dryer.
There's a £15 Cyber Monday saving on this bestselling Pro Breeze Dehumidifier
After more hacks for getting rid of condensation? We’ve got you covered...
If constantly waking up to damp and dripping windows is leaving you in a state of despair, then be sure to also check out some of these clever hacks.
Use a squeegee to remove moisture
Notice a build-up of water on your windows? For quickly removing it, this squeegee and microfiber scrubber set could be a winner.
Keep your windows clean inside and out
Make it easier to keep your windows clean and fresh, both inside and out, with this double-sided magnetic window cleaning kit. It's super easy to use on both sides of the windows (because the outside can steam up too).
Apply these condensation drip strips
For stopping condensation and preventing black mould, these easy-to-use strips are a godsend. Simply apply them to your windows and they’ll protect your sills and walls from condensation-related damage.
Vacuum your windows (yes, really)
For a super simple way to remove condensation and excess moisture, this rechargeable window vacuum (that comes highly recommended) is a great buy. It’s lightweight, easy-to-use, and can be easily emptied after use.
This fast-acting moisture absorber
Featuring reusable silica bags, this mini-dehumidifier works quickly to remove moisture from the air, helping to stop condensation in its tracks.
This ultra-absorbing cloth is great at removing moisture
For those mornings where you wake up and your windows are dripping in moisture, this super absorbent cloth can soak up one pint of water
Upgrade your extractor fan
Excess moisture anywhere in your home is only going to make the problem worse, so it pays to ensure you've got powerful extractor fans in place in your bathrooms and kitchen.
Spritz around your windows with this mould blaster
Noticed that mould has started to grow? Stamp it out right away with this handy mould (and mildew) killing spray. Simply spritz, leave for a few minutes, and wipe, it's that easy.
Pop salt in a cup
Half fill a cup with salt and pop it on your windowsill. The salt should absorb any moisture and keep the condensation at bay.
Fill a cup with cat litter (sounds strange, but it works)
A rather odd sounding but seriously effective condensation hack is cat litter. Fill a cup halfway with cat litter, place it on your windowsill, and you should find that the litter absorbs any excess moisture
Give the windows a wipe down to remove moisture and muck
Once you've removed condensation from your windows, they may look a little smudged, so giving them a quick wipe over with a glass cleaning wipe is probably a good idea.