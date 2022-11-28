Life
Cyber Monday 2022: The Best Amazon Deals On Stuff You Actually Want

Don't miss your last chance to nab BIG savings on Black Friday's most popular deals, air fryers included!

Cyber Monday best deals
Amazon
Cyber Monday started life as the online equivalent of Black Friday – one of the biggest sales days of the year on Britain’s high streets. These days however, they are more like bookends to a weekend’s worth of amazing discounts that HuffPost UK readers have been savvily snapping up.

From air fryers and multi-cookers to beauty bargains and boring but brill household bulk buys, here are some of the best deals you’ve been bagging since Black Friday – and if you’re yet to get in on the action, you still can.

However, we strongly advise you to treat Cyber Monday as your last chance saloon on some of these savings. With prices this good, stocks won’t last forever, so best move quick if any of the products below catch your eye.

1
This water saving Ionic shower head has 53% off... If you know, you know!
£9.59 (was £19.99) at Amazon
2
We know you love saving on dishwasher tabs – get an incredible 58% off!
£9.75 (was £23) at Amazon
3
This ultra powerful Shark cordless is a Black Friday bestseller and has 44% off !
Read our review if you need convincing...
£179.99 (was £319.99) at Amazon
4
You're saving 45% on this volumising and lengthening Maybelline mascara, a TikTok fave
£6.33 (was £11.49) at Amazon
5
Hungry for an air fryer all of your own? You're going for this one, with a huge 30% off
£139 (was £199.99) at Amazon
6
Clean up with 31% off this bumper 8-piece cleaning pack
£15.76 (was £22.86) at Amazon
7
Save a huge 44% on that Amazon Firestick you've always wanted
£27.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
8
And just like that, SJP's perfume and body lotion set still has 67% off!
£14.99 (was £40) at Amazon
9
We all love coffee — so it's great news you can save £70 on this one-touch machine
£149.99 (was £219.99) from Amazon
10
Save 48% on This Pukka Herb's advent calendar, just in (tea)time for Decemeber
£5.99 (was £11.45) at Amazon
11
Get 53% off a three-pack of these energy-saving motion sensor night lights
£9.99 (was £19.99) at Amazon
12
The 52% discount on this Roku media player is tickling your telly box
£13.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
13
Save a huge 67% on this Joop! eau de toilette, perfect for Christmas presents
£20 (was £60.78) at Amazon
14
We swear by this Ninja 11-in-1 Cooker and you love getting 22% off it
£219 (was £279) at Amazon
15
People are saving 32% on these best-selling Dots for Spots
£4.47 (was £6.99) at Amazon
16
You love this powerful BaByliss 4 in 1 hair dryer and styler, especially with a 51% discount
£33.99 (was £70) at Amazon
17
This heated blanket is just the thing for this cold spell, with 33% off
£47.96 (was £71.95) at Amazon
18
This best-selling toilet brush is so much easier to keep clean – and 38% off!
£14.99 (was £24) at Amazon
19
Gadget enthusiasts are loving this mini universal phone stand that has a 44% discount
£19.99 (was £35.95) from Amazon
20
These easy-hang Command strips for pictures have 38% off
£6.79 (was £10.99) for 8 pairs at Amazon
21
There's currently 33% off the Ring Video Doorbell
£59.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon
22
There's 30% off Sony's PS5 controller with free FIFA23
£69.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon
23
This Burt's Bees overnight lip mask is a top sell – with 32% off it's easy to see why
£4.76 (was £6.98) at Amazon
24
This 3-in-1 wireless charging station has gone TikTok famous, and has a 32% discount
£24.99 (was £36.99) from Amazon
25
This Hugo Boss aftershave is more than half price, with a 52% discount
£43.20 (was £90) at Amazon
26
There's a £160 saving to be had on this Philips Sonicare toothbrush
£89.99 (was £249.99) from Amazon
27
You're saving 25% (and a lot of space) with this compact Joseph Joseph cutlery organiser
£11.99 (was £16) at Amazon
28
Get 37% off these Sony noise cancelling headphones
£219 (was £350) at Amazon
29
There's 26% off this L'Oreal hair oil that's ideal for dry, damaged hair
£16.85 (was £22.66) at Amazon
30
We love robot vacuums — and this one also mops! Plus, it's got an £120 discount!
£139.99 (was £259.99) from Amazon
31
This enormous 2.4kg box of Celebrations is 21% off and we're diving in!
£16.88 (was £21.50) at Amazon
32
With 51% off, it's easy to see why the all-new Echo Dot is selling fast
£26.99 (was £54.99) at Amazon
