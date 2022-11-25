Life
18 Boring But Brilliant Black Friday Deals You Won't Want To Miss This Weekend

Black Friday is a great time to stock up on those household essentials at lower prices.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

All these household essentials are on Black Friday deals while stocks last
Amazon
With retailers launching their Black Friday sales earlier than ever this year, it’s been a bumper week to bag a deal or discount – and you’ve been snapping them up. Here are some of the most popular products that have sold so far.

But while we’ve found you some brilliant price cuts on beauty, smart tech, designer kitchenware and more, those in the know will be clued into the fact that Black Friday is also a great time to stock up on boring but necessary household essentials.

Even more so when the current cost of living means we’re all counting the pennies where we can.

So, from dishwasher tablets to pet food, coffee pods to command strips, we’ve rounded up some of the everyday bargains to catch our eye on Amazon. Deals last as long as stocks – so don’t leave things too late this weekend.

1
Amazon
Save a sparkling 58% on Finish Quantum Infinity Shine dishwasher tablets
£9.75 (was £23) at Amazon
2
Amazon
This six pack of Dettol wipes (756 in total) is less than half price!
£15.99 (was £36) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Command's picture hanging kit is 28% off – that's your gallery wall sorted!
£13.99 (was £19.79) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Bag 28% off a 24-pack of Duracell AA batteries. A bunny approved deal!
£12.99 (were £17.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
People are saving 32% on these best-selling Dots for Spots
£2.52 (was £4.47) at Amazon
6
Amazon
This Flash Power Mop does the business, especially with a 31% discount
£22 (was £32) at Amazon
7
Amazon
There's 46% off 18 packs of Mum & You baby wipes – that's 1,008 in all!
£16.25 (was £29.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Save 52% (that's £66) on this Bosch Cordless Drill for all your DIY needs
£59.99 (was £126) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Perfect for parents, teachers or offices, here's 51% off a box of Bic ballpoint pens
£7.77 (was £16.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Get a 28% discount on this Fairy Non Bio Pods multipack – enough for 120 washes!
£26.09 (was £36) at Amazon
11
Amazon
There's 23% off 72 rolls of Splesh eco-friendly loo roll that'll last you for yonks
£22.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Yep, it's boring to moisturise, but your skin will thank you. Save 40% on this night cream!
£19 (was £31.79) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Save 18% on your cat's fave gourmet Purina pet food
£31.41 (was £38.34) at Amazon
14
Amazon
And don't let your dog miss out, there's also 31% of this bumper box
£16.96 (was £24.64) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Bag 28% off this multi-pack of Cillit Bang's black mould remover
£15.79 (was £22.90) at Amazon
16
Amazon
These (actually pretty cool) Avatar smart colour changing bulbs are 31% off
£18.97 (was £29.99)
17
Amazon
Ok, so this choc box is the opposite of boring, but we'd say it's essential – and 21% off
£16.88 (was £21.50) at Amazon
18
Amazon
And finally, save 44% on Shark's Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner like I did last year – it's the best!
£179.99 (at £319.99) at Amazon
