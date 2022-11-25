18 Boring But Brilliant Black Friday Deals You Won't Want To Miss This Weekend

Amazon All these household essentials are on Black Friday deals while stocks last

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With retailers launching their Black Friday sales earlier than ever this year, it’s been a bumper week to bag a deal or discount – and you’ve been snapping them up. Here are some of the most popular products that have sold so far.

Advertisement

But while we’ve found you some brilliant price cuts on beauty, smart tech, designer kitchenware and more, those in the know will be clued into the fact that Black Friday is also a great time to stock up on boring but necessary household essentials.

Even more so when the current cost of living means we’re all counting the pennies where we can.