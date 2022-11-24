Life
22 Brilliant Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Help You Ace Christmas Meal Prep

Save big on this kitchen kit that will help ease the stress of Christmas chopping, cooking, and serving.

Shopping Writer

Snap up everything you need to sort out the legendary Christmas Day meal!

From peeling endless amounts of potatoes and parsnips to realising you don’t have an oven pan big enough for this year’s turkey, pulling the big Christmas Day meal together (or any festive hosting for that matter) is quite the feat.

And that’s before you’ve considered what you’re dishing up for dessert!

But this Black Friday, there are loads of savings to be made on handy time-saving gadgets and appliances like vegetable choppers and stand mixers, as well as hosting essentials like extra dinner sets and ovenware.

Plus, there are also deals to snap up on air fryers, slow cookers and woks to help you make the most of those leftovers in the lazy days between Christmas and New Year.

Here are some of the best deals that I’ve spotted, and will definitely be snapping up before the weekend.

1
John Lewis & Partners
Enjoy 25% off this gorgeous Le Creuset camembert dish
£31.50 (was £39.40) from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
This TikTok trending mandolin chopper has a 24% discount
£21.24 (was £27.99) from Amazon
3
Amazon
Make a 34% saving on this pair of salt and pepper mills
£14.49 (was £21.99) from Amazon
4
Dunelm
Enjoy a 30% saving on this Sophie Conran 12-piece dinner set
£105 (was £150) from Dunelm
5
Amazon
There’s a massive 45% discount on this meat thermometer
£12.60 (was £22.99) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Make a 39% saving on this 6.5 litre slow cooker
£45.99 (was £74.99) from Amazon
7
Dunelm
This large Tefal wok has a 30% saving
£30.80 (was £44) from Dunelm
8
Amazon
Save a whopping £141 on this bestselling Kenwood stand mixer
£69 (was £209.99) from Amazon
9
Amazon
Get £24 off this set of induction frying pans and saucepans
£46.49 (was £69.99) from Amazon
10
Amazon
Save 30% on this mini bag sealer
£11.19 (was £15.99) from Amazon
11
La Redoute
Make an 30% saving on this 6L pressure cooker
£70 (was £100) from La Redoute
12
Amazon
There’s a 20% saving on this double hot plate
£69.59 (was £86.99) from Amazon
13
La Redoute
Get 35% off this blue 5-piece ceramic ovenware set
£44.85 (was £69) from La Redoute
14
Amazon
Make a 24% saving on this pair of silicone baking mats
£9.87 (were £13.02) from Amazon
15
Amazon
There’s a 34% discount on this Tefal blender
£32.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
16
John Lewis & Partners
Treat yourself to a 40% saving on this set of two Le Creuset oven dishes
£36 (were £50.40) from John Lewis & Partners
17
Amazon
Make a 30% saving on this highly-rated large vegetable peeler
£6.99 (was £10) from Amazon
18
Amazon
There’s a £29 saving on this Braun hand blender
£40.99 (was £69.99) from Amazon
19
Amazon
Enjoy 39% off this bestselling ultra sharp kitchen knife
£21.99 (was £25.99) from Amazon
20
Amazon
Get a 33% discount on this OXO vegetable chopper
£14.99 (was £22.50) from Amazon
21
La Redoute
Treat yourself to a 65% saving on this dessert maker
£59 (was £169) from La Redoute
22
Dunelm
Get 30% off this gorgeous gravy boat and stand
£28 (was £40) from Dunelm
