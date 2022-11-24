Mixed Retailers Snap up everything you need to sort out the legendary Christmas Day meal!

From peeling endless amounts of potatoes and parsnips to realising you don’t have an oven pan big enough for this year’s turkey, pulling the big Christmas Day meal together (or any festive hosting for that matter) is quite the feat.

Advertisement

And that’s before you’ve considered what you’re dishing up for dessert!

But this Black Friday, there are loads of savings to be made on handy time-saving gadgets and appliances like vegetable choppers and stand mixers, as well as hosting essentials like extra dinner sets and ovenware.

Plus, there are also deals to snap up on air fryers, slow cookers and woks to help you make the most of those leftovers in the lazy days between Christmas and New Year.