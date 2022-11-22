Amazon / HuffPost This 11-in-1 multi-cooker is a total game-changer – and currently discounted.

Chances are that you’re probably aware of the hype around air fryers, Once you see how fast they cook food (and how much energy you save in the process), you’re probably as into them as we are.

But, may we suggest you also look into multi-cookers – a kitchen gadget that slow cooks, pressure cooks, bakes, steams, and, yes, also air fries into the bargain (if you choose the right one). Impressive, no?

I was absolutely obsessed with my air fryer, I used it day in, day out, and persuading me that there was any better cooking gadget was a hard sell.

But then a friend recommended the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker and raved on about it so much, I was convinced to try one for myself.

Admittedly, I was sceptical about whether it could measure up to my beloved air fryer but, after my fiancé used it to cook pulled beef chilli con carne, I was sold.

It cooked in under 30 minutes, the sauce was rich and velvety, and the beef was so tender it melted in my mouth. That chilli was a culinary triumph.

What’s so special about this multi-cooker?

This family-friendly multi-cooker offers 6 litres of cooking capacity, making it ideal both for big weekend meals and batch cooking for the week. With 11 cooking functions, including pressure cooking, air frying, roasting, baking, grilling, and two combi-steam functions, it really is ultra versatile.

As well as that lovely chilli, I’ve used the cooker to make a large loaf of sourdough bread, an entire roast (from perfectly roasted pork and crispy roasties to golden Yorkshire puddings and buttery stuffing ball), a full English breakfast (including perfectly crispy sausages, hash browns, and bacon), and a batch of my favourite winter soup.

For ease of use, it also features a hinged, side-opening lid, a large-capacity non-stick cooking pot, crisping basket, easy-to-use reversible rack, and all the parts are dishwasher safe. Honestly, it’s a total game-changer.

But if you’re still fixated on air fryers...

