The Best Black Friday Deals On Amazon That You Can Already Nab

Amazon's Black Friday sale has launched early with deals on Playstation kit, Shark hoovers, smart TVs and more.

Shopping Writer

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether you’re looking to sort your Christmas list or need that new appliance for your home, Black Friday is the time to make savings. And Amazon’s Black Friday sale kicks off today, a full week before the day itself.

This extravaganza of deals offers some of the biggest discounts of the year – making it a good time to snap up items on your wishlist, stock up on the basics, and nab a little treat or two along the way.

Whether you’ve already got your eye on a big ticket item (cough, cough, air fryer) or you’re simply browsing, you can save big. With prices slashed on everything from TVs, laptops and gaming tech, to home appliances, beauty, and toys, Black Friday is a chance to bag a bargain.

And to make navigating the sale easier, we’ll be rounding up the best Amazon deals we find right here for you.

1
Amazon
Get 20% off this powerful Sonos speaker that features a built-in Alexa
£159 (was £199) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Save £50 on this Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil Bundle
£349 (was £399.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Save 61% off this Amazon Fire HD tablet
£34.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
There's 27% off this 8GB Kindle Paperwhite
£94.99 (was £129.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
There's 34% off this Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum
£299 (was £449.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Save 26% on this Vax carpet cleaning powerhouse
£184 (was £249.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Save a huge 44% on that Amazon Firestick you've wanted
£27.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
There's 47% off this coffee machine from Nespresso
£79 (was £150) at Amazon
9
Amazon
There's 20% off Sony's PS5 controller with free FIFA23
£79.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Save a fantastic 40% on this anti-hair wrap vacuum from Shark
£179 (was £299.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Get 21% off these Sony noise cancelling headphones
£278 (was £350) at Amazon
12
Amazon
There's also 67% off SJP's Lovely perfume
£14.99 (was £45) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Get 21% off this highly rated co-sleeping crib
£149.99 (was £189.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
There's currently 33% off the Ring Video Doorbell
£59.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
This super handy, easy-to-use window vac has 38% off
£58.99 (was £94.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Save 31% on this ultra fast HD ASUS laptop
£429 (was £619.26) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Get 42% off Braun's precision family thermometer
£34.99 (was £54.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Save £124.75 on this pair of electric breast pumps from Elvie
£374.25 (was £499) at Amazon
19
Amazon
There's 51% off this 4-in-1 hair dryer and air styler from BaByliss
£33.99 (was £70) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Save 28% on Ninka's ultra powerful 3-in-1 food processor and blender
£144.01 (was £199.99) at Amazon
21
Amazon
There's 67% off Joop! Homme's Eau de Toilette
£20 (was £61.23) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Save 67% on this wet and dry cordless Phillips shaver
£49.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon
23
Amazon
There's 55% off this Breville espresso machine
£99 (was £219.99) at Amazon
24
Amazon
This Vax rapid clean carpet cleaner currently has 38% off
£134.38 (was £199.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Get 30% off Bellissima's dreamy curl boosting hair diffuser
£27.99 (was £39.99) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Save a tidy 53% on this Roku HD media streaming device
£13.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
27
Amazon
There's a tidy 51% off Hugo Boss's Bottled Night Eau de Toilette
£43.20 (was £88) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Save 38% on Shark's anti-hair wrap, ultra flexible, cordless vacuum
£249.00 (was £399.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
This sports watch with GPS and pulse oximeter is currently half price
£299 (was £599) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Get £231 off this Phillips Alexa-compatible smart TV
£1069 (was £1300) at Amazon
