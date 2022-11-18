Amazon The Amazon Black Friday early sale has launched

Whether you’re looking to sort your Christmas list or need that new appliance for your home, Black Friday is the time to make savings. And Amazon’s Black Friday sale kicks off today, a full week before the day itself.

This extravaganza of deals offers some of the biggest discounts of the year – making it a good time to snap up items on your wishlist, stock up on the basics, and nab a little treat or two along the way.

Whether you’ve already got your eye on a big ticket item (cough, cough, air fryer) or you’re simply browsing, you can save big. With prices slashed on everything from TVs, laptops and gaming tech, to home appliances, beauty, and toys, Black Friday is a chance to bag a bargain.