This Best-Selling Air Fryer Has A Whopping 48% Off In Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Amazon This Tefal family air fryer is a total steal

Amazon’s Black Friday Week has arrived, and we’ve already rounded up some incredible deals across tech, beauty, and kitchen essentials for you.

One that has really caught our attention is the huge saving on this best-selling air fryer, which has a fantastic 48% off.

The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL is discounted to just £147.99, which is a total steal – but the deal only lasts as long as the stock does, so run, don’t walk.

We’re sure you’ve already heard the hype about these game-changing cookers, but it’s worth reiterating how versatile and energy-saving they are – and the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL is no exception.

From roasting a whole chicken and baking crispy jacket potatoes, to making air fryer doughnuts and homemade kale chips, it can be used for pretty much everything.

This one also has a built-in timer and a 1.7 kg capacity – making it ideal for cooking family meals.

If you’ve been looking for an air fryer for a while, you’re not gonna want to miss out on this absolute bargain buy...