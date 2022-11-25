Life
The Most Popular Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Save On Today

Plus all our Shopping team's favourite discounts and deals – from beauty bargains to smart tech.

Shopping Writer

Shopping Writer

The best Black Friday deals, from makeup to multi-cookers, not to mention <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/shark-stratos-cordless-vacuum-review_uk_637cf943e4b062ba9ecc40df" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="our fave Shark vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637b969de4b0e771d9568695" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/shark-stratos-cordless-vacuum-review_uk_637cf943e4b062ba9ecc40df" data-vars-target-content-type="buzz" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">our fave Shark vacuum</a>!
The best Black Friday deals, from makeup to multi-cookers, not to mention our fave Shark vacuum!

The biggest sales day of the year might be called Black Friday, but there are actual savings to be had all weekend – from Friday right through to Cyber Monday.

With four whole days of deals and discounts to be had, there’s still plenty of time to snap up some bargains – at least while stocks last.

And at HuffPost Shopping, we’ve been scouring the internet for all of the very best price cuts on everything from homeware and kitchen gadgets, to beauty buys and smart tech – as well as lots of Christmas present ideas.

You’ve also been shopping hard, so read on for yours and our best buys.

Our pick of the deals this year

📦 Best early Black Friday deals that haven’t sold out

💄 Best beauty and grooming deals

🏠 Best home storage and organiser deals

🍽️ Best big brand kitchenware on sale

🍪 Best grocery and snack bulk buys

🍷 Best discounted booze and chocolate

🔊 All the Amazon device deals on discount

🛋️ Gift ideas from Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale

And some great individual deals

🍗 The best air fryer deal we’ve spotted on Amazon

🔌 The cordless vacuum we swear by – discounted

🧑‍🍳 An 11-in-1 multi cooker, still on deal while stocks last

🎮 This Nintendo Switch bundle – still on sale for now

Your favourite buys so far

Our readers are big on deals and know a bargain when they see one, so if you’ve been wondering what other shoppers are buying this Black Friday, take a look at our list below of this year’s bestsellers on HuffPost UK – combined with a few of our team’s go-to deals.

1
Amazon
This ultra powerful Shark cordless is a Black Friday bestseller and has 44% off !
Read our review if you need convincing...
£179.99 (was £319.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
We know you love saving on dishwasher tabs – get an incredible 58% off!
£9.75 (was £23) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Save 30% on this super hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid serum
£6.99 (was £9.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
This Hugo Boss aftershave is more than half price, with a 52% discount
£43.20 (was £90) at Amazon
5
Amazon
The 52% discount on this Roku media player is ticking your telly box
£13.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
This Burt's Bees overnight lip mask is a top sell – with 32% off it's easy to see why
£4.76 (was £6.98) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Save a huge 67% on this Joop! eau de toilette, perfect for Christmas presents
£20 (was £60.78) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Pssst, parents are saving £77.99 on the Nintendo Switch bundle their kids want
£259.00 (was £336.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
And just like that, SJP's perfume and body lotion set has 67% off!
£14.99 (was £40) at Amazon
10
Amazon
We swear by this Ninja 11-in-1 Cooker and you love getting 22% off it
£219 (was £279) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Beauty buffs are bagging 32% off this Foreo Luna 3 skin cleansing device
£128.52 (was £189) at Amazon
12
Amazon
With 57% off, this Nespresso machine is the bargain you want and need
£65 (was £120) at Amazon
13
Amazon
With 51% off, it's easy to see why the all-new Echo Dot is ever popular
£26.99 (was £54.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
There's 26% off this L'Oreal hair oil that's ideal for dry, damaged hair
£16.85 (was £22.66) at Amazon
15
Amazon
You're saving 45% on this volumising and lengthening Maybelline mascara, a TikTok fave
£6.33 (was £11.49) at Amazon
16
Amazon
This enormous 2.4kg box of Celebrations is 21% off and we're diving in!
£16.88 (was £21.50) at Amazon
17
Amazon
And there's 34% off this Shark anti hair wrap cordless stick vacuum, too!
£299 (was £449.99) at Amazon
