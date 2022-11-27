We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
There’s nothing more satisfying than solving problems and saving money – except when you can do both at the same time.
This year’s Amazon Black Friday sale is full of buys that also offer solutions – with deals running right through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. And we’ve rounded them up for you here.
Scroll the list below for all those practical products you didn’t know you needed – until you really did. Problems be gone, we promise you won’t regret these fixes.
Take 29% off this hot water bottle that you can drape over your shoulders, leaving you hands-free!
Make the most of your space with this hanging storage unit that can go over your door or in your wardrobe. It's 28% off right now!
Take 15% off these hangers that will let you hang up multiple items while taking up the space of just one hanger.
This grater is 30% off and has a handy tub at the bottom to hold your grated cheese!
There's 31% off this genius jug that has angled markings so you can easily read how full it is without having to crouch down.
Take the hassle out of cleaning your bathroom tiles with this extendable scrubber that's 27% off.
Declutter the space around your sink with this Joseph Joseph caddy that's 30% off ATM.
This 38%-off silicone toilet brush is so much easier to keep clean than the traditional kind!
Save 20% on this drain catcher that will catch hair before it can clog up your pipes.
You can save 32% on this 24-pack of microfibre cleaning cloths. They're excellent for cleaning without leaving any streaks behind!
Make a huge 52% saving on this TikTok-famous Revlon styler! It dries and styles hair at the same time, cutting down how long it takes to get ready and helping you get a salon look at home.
Dots for Spots are 36% off! These pimple patches will conceal and heal your spots at the same time, drawing out any gunk.
Remove brassy tones from your hair with this highly-effective purple hair mask that's 30% off.
This Vanish Oxi Action stain remover will remove all sorts of stains from your clothes! Get it for 48% off.
Declutter your shower floor with these shelf organisers that are 46% off. Best of all, you don't need any tools to put them up!
Prevent mildew from forming in your room with this portable dehumidifier that's 23% off.
Your weeknight dinners will be sorted with this 33%-off Instant Pot that will act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and more.
As the weather gets colder, you'll be glad you got this AA winter car kit for 49% off! It includes a foil blanket and snow shovel amongst other things.
Speaking of cars, this bin for the inside of your vehicle is 26% off!
Save 22% on this flameless rechargeable USB lighter! It means you never have to worry about your lighter running out of gas again.
This Anker power bank is 33% off and means you won't have to deal with being out and about with a low battery.
This eyelash growth serum has thousands of positive reviews and a 28% discount.
And for your scalp, people rave about this vegan hair growth treatment that's down by 20%.
Struggle to fall asleep? This Works' famous Deep Sleep pillow spray is 33% off and well worth a try – after all, it's sold so much for a reason!
