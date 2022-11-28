Life
These Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Are Here To Declutter Your Life

It's your final chance to snap up all this discounted home storage to sort your space before Christmas.

Shopping Writer

Consider this your official warning; the Black Friday sales end soon! And — true to form — Amazon are showing no signs of slowing down just because it’s Monday.

Right up until midnight, you can expect a constant flow of great deals, as they continue to add to their ever-growing list of savings on home storage and organisation.

So, if your space is in need of a bit of a spruce up before you can even think about making space for any new Christmas presents, then the Amazon Cyber Monday sale is exactly where you’ll want to be browsing in your breaks today.

From space-saving pantry storage and cutlery drawer organisers, to chic cosmetic organisers and concealed coat racks, these are my top discounted buys for anyone looking to clear the clutter, and finesse their home before the festive season.

1
Amazon
Enjoy a 33% saving on this see-through cosmetic storage
£10.99 (was £16.31) from Amazon
2
Amazon
There's a 37% discount on this large OXO cookie jar
£10.99 (was £17.50) from Amazon
3
Amazon
Make a 23% saving on this pack of 50 velvet clothes hangers
£15.89 (were £20.60) from Amazon
4
Amazon
There’s a 25% discount on this over-the-door shoe rack
£8.74 (was £11.65) from Amazon
5
Amazon
Make a 31% saving on this see-through lazy susan
£8.99 (was £13.05) from Amazon
6
Amazon
There’s a 20% discount on this 2-tier sliding basket organiser
£19.79 (was £24.73) from Amazon
7
Amazon
Enjoy a 46% saving on this set of three floating bookshelves
£21.49 (were £40) from Amazon
8
Amazon
Make a 42% saving on this transparent vertical jewellery holder
£4.99 (was £8.58) from Amazon
9
Amazon
Get £10 off this 2-tier rotating organiser designed for cupboards
£17.99 (was £28) from Amazon
10
Amazon
There’s a 31% discount on this set of vacuum storage bags and handy pump
£9.81 (were £14.16) from Amazon
11
Amazon
Make a 40% saving on this fabric 4-drawer storage organiser
£36.39 (was £60.25) from Amazon
12
Amazon
Enjoy a 38% discount on this metal kitchen wall organiser
£36.49 (was £58.87) from Amazon
13
Amazon
There’s a 25% discount on this bestselling cutlery drawer organiser
£11.99 (was £16) from Amazon
14
Amazon
You can get 56% off this iDesign divided fridge organiser
£6.99 (was £15.79) from Amazon
15
Amazon
There's a 20% saving on this nifty Joseph Joseph under-shelf spice rack
£12.80 (was £16) from Amazon
16
Amazon
Get 25% off this soap dispenser and washing up brush set
£14.99 (was £19.99) from Amazon
17
Amazon
There's a 25% saving on this swish cosmetics organiser
£14.99 (was £20) from Amazon
18
Amazon
Get 23% off this towel rail that goes over doors and cupboards
£9.99 (was £12.97) from Amazon
19
Amazon
Save £63 on this clever slim shoe cabinet
£105.99 (was £169) from Amazon
20
Amazon
There’s a 24% saving on this macrame toy hammock
£13.76 (was £17.99) from Amazon
21
Amazon
Get £17 off this set of three floating wall shelves
£18.47 (were £35.99) from Amazon
22
Amazon
Make a 25% saving on this plastic storage drawer tower
£37.49 (was £49.99) from Amazon
23
Amazon
Get 31% off this pack of 4 bamboo drawer dividers
£17.87 (were £25.99) from Amazon
24
Amazon
Get £13 off this set of three stylish canisters
£19.49 (were £32.99) from Amazon
25
Amazon
Save £10 on this unique Umbra wall-mounted coat rack
£17.50 (was £27.50) from Amazon
