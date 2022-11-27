Our Place Our Place's cult Always Pan is still in the Black Friday sale

You’ve heard us bang on about Our Place before. The cult US cooking brand is Instagram-famous for its millennial catnip Always Pan and Perfect Pot, and my colleague Georgia has already explained why they totally live up to the hype.

But now I’m lucky enough to own a pair of them myself, I can add my name to the legion of fans. And, major PSA – they’re on serious discount at the mo. So, whether you’re after a late Black Friday bargain or want to get one of your spenny Christmas presents in the bag for loads less, now’s your chance.

It’s Cyber Monday and the last day of Our Place’s bumper Black Friday (and pre-Christmas) sale, with huge savings across the site, but only till midnight.

There’s £40 off both the original Always Pan and Perfect Pot, while the recently launched mini versions each have a £35 discount, and you can also save on the chequerboard Griddle Pan, plus other bits, bobs and accessories.

What’s the big deal with this cool kitchenware? Well, there’s really no style over substance issue. These pans look brilliant and cook even better, on the hob or in the oven, and with an 8-in-1 promise to replace the following pieces of cookware: frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, and spoon rest.

Things I’ve made in my mini Always Pan and Perfect Pot this autumn (and I’m no chef): nice eggy omelettes; deliciously creamy risotto; the perfect spaghetti carbonara; an actually pretty tasty tagine; a pair of juicy, just right steaks, and all sorts of sautéed and braised veggies, too. Oh, and great breakfast pancakes.

Never mind what you’re cooking up, you needn’t worry about the washing up either. Because there’s something about Our Place’s non-stick lining that wipes clean easily and with minimal fuss. And the pans are so pretty, you won’t even want to pack them away. Only yesterday, my friend cooed over my pair – left out ostentatiously on my hob, I’ll admit – and asked me where they came from.

So, this one’s for Em, but also anyone in need of some cool kitchenware or on the gift hunt for somebody else. Scroll down for the best of Our Place’s Cyber Monday offers and snap ’em up asap. You won’t regret it.