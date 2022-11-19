Life
16 Spenny Christmas Presents To Sort Now So You Know They’re In The Bag

Once you’ve sorted the big ticket items, finding the smaller gifts and stocking fillers is less stressful.

Put your mind at ease by getting those big ticket items sorted ASAP
When it comes to Christmas shopping for people like my parents and boyfriend, I always see it as a massive bonus if I’m able to secure their ‘main’ presents first, before I pick up any stocking fillers or supplementary bits.

Why, you ask? Well, because non-essential but nice-to-have extras like festive underwear and chocolates are far easier to find at the last minute than the more expensive stuff (that sometimes sells out)! Plus, it’s always good to get your biggest spends out the way early on, while you’ve still got the budget left.

But believe me — I know how tricky it can be to come up with your hero presents for each person! So to help inspire you, I’ve pulled together a selection of some of the spennier bits I’m considering for my nearest and dearest.

1
Amazon
Pick up a cute retro polaroid camera for the pal who’s always taking pictures
Instantly printing credit card sized polaroids, this simple but stylish camera will make the perfect sentimental gift for the resident photo taker in your life. Plus, it’s built-in selfie mode and lens will help ensure you always nail any shots taken at arms-length.
£78 from Amazon
2
John Lewis & Partners
Delight someone’s senses with this luxuriously scented reed diffuser
When it comes to spreading their glorious scent around the whole home, you can trust a Jo Malone diffuser to get the job done. This one is the dark and exotic Pomegranate Noir scent, and has been laced with guaiac wood and patchouli for added woody notes.
£66 from John Lewis & Partners
3
Amazon
Get a coffee machine for the person who spends all their money in Costa
If you’ve got a friend or family member who’s guilty of always heading to their favourite coffee shop for a delicious caffeine treat, then get them this automatic pod coffee machine. It’s compatible with over fifty different types and flavours of pods, and will top every drink with a thick and velvety crema.
£54.99 from Amazon
4
Our Place
Impress an avid home cook with this cult-favourite and cute looking pan
Designed to replace eight pieces of traditional cookware, the Always Pan is the multi-tasking piece of kit any keen cook would be proud to have in their kitchen. Plus, it comes in so many different colours, and will look gorgeous displayed on any hob!
£125 from Our Place
5
Amazon
Or get them an air fryer if they like to experiment with new cooking techniques
Giving food a crispy texture — without the need for copious amounts of oil — air fryers are unsurprisingly at the top of a lot of people’s Christmas wishlists. This one has been cleverly designed to enable maximum food capacity, and has amazing reviews.
£79.99 from Amazon
6
Mejuri
Treat that special someone to a delicate and elegant necklace they’ll wear every day
It can be tricky to find the middle ground between super expensive jewellery, and the cheaper options that’ll quickly tarnish or break. But with its reasonable price tag, and genuine white sapphire gemstones, I think this lotus necklace nails it, and would make the perfect sentimental piece for a significant other.
£88 from Mejuri
7
Amazon
Make sure your man always smells delicious by gifting him this aftershave
Boasting a rich and woody scent with notes of spice, it’s no surprise that this glorious aftershave is such a firm-favourite amongst men who favour a seductive and exotic kind of eau de toilette. And it's currently on sale.
£43.20 (was £88) from Amazon
8
Amazon
Buy the Kindle Paperwhite for the bookworm who’s always on-the-go
As someone who’s always trying to stuff the book they’re currently reading into a bag that’s already too full, a Kindle Paperwhite is definitely going on my Christmas list. They’ve got a super sleek and slim design, let you store thousands of titles, and stay charged for up to ten weeks.
£129.99 from Amazon
9
John Lewis & Partners
Gift a whisky or wine lover this vintage glass globe decanter
I bought my boyfriend this for Christmas last year, and it went down an absolute treat! He’s filled it with whisky, and I have to say it just looks like a really classy ornament. Plus, we always get comments on it when people come round.
£55 from John Lewis & Partners
10
Amazon
Get the fizzy water enthusiast their very own clever carbonator
Capable of carbonating any drink, this clever kitchen gadget will turn boring water to sparkling at the touch of a button, as well as easily put the fizz back in flat soft drinks, and add bubbles to your favourite home cocktails. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who’s always buying one-off fizzy drinks!
£109.99 from Amazon
11
LOOKFANTASTIC
Let them live out their mermaid-hair dreams with this clever waving tool
Especially perfect for those with luscious and long locks, this clever hair waver has three ceramic-coated barrels that create gorgeous S-shaped waves in the hair. Best of all, reviewers say the waves last all day!
£69.99 from LOOKFANTASTIC
12
Amazon
Make any introvert’s day by giving the gift of noise cancelling AirPods
I hate to admit it, but I genuinely believe AirPods Pro are worth their extortionate price. Still to this day one of the best gifts I’ve ever received, the noise-cancellation is second-to-none, they have great battery power, and they’re super comfy to wear.
£184 from Amazon
13
Etsy
Help a homebody perfect their pad with this on-brand neon sign
As someone who’s love language is buying aesthetic shit for our home, this gorgeous neon sign is genuinely my dream gift. Plus, you can completely customise the size and colours, so it perfectly suits the space.
£98.56 from Etsy
14
Amazon
Treat an avid tea drinker to this temperature controlled smart mug
If you live with someone who’s having to constantly reheat their cups of tea and coffee, then consider getting them this smart mug and matching coaster set. You can put the mug on the coaster to keep it warm all day, but the mug also has its own 80 minute built-in battery.
£125 from Amazon
15
Argos
Get a health and fitness fanatic a bestselling Fitbit smart watch
With its water resistant qualities, four day battery life, and many fantastic health tracking features, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a fail-safe main present for anyone who’s into their fitness. Users can keep a constant eye on their steps and heart rate, check in on their sleep quality, and even read and reply to texts!
£109 from Argos
16
ASOS
Give the gift of both style and comfort with this pair of chunky white trainers
Every woman needs a good pair of on-trend, chunky trainers — but they can often be really expensive. These Puma ones are surprisingly affordable, and are so simple with their all-white design that you can be sure of a happy response from whoever receives them.
£50 from ASOS
