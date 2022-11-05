25 Fab-u-lous Gifts For The Strictly Superfan In Your Life

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Christmas is well and truly on the way, so now is the time to start thinking about who you’re going to buy for – and what you need to buy them!
Got a few Strictly Come Dancing fans on your list and keen to wrap up your Christmas shopping as smoothly and seamlessly as Anton Du Beke glides across a dance floor?
Well, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve got you covered with our very sparkly roundup of Secret Santa pressies, stocking fillers, and big ticket buys to celebrate everyone’s favourite Saturday night dance show.
From glitter balls and score paddles to unputdownable books by the show’s judges and presenters, and a range of delightfully customisable merch, we’ve rounded up the best buys any Strictly super fan is sure to score a perfect 10!
It’s never too early, as our favourite head judge would say, so keeeeepp shopping!