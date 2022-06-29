Our Place's Always Pan Has Had A Makeover And We Want One

Our Place The Cast Iron Always Pan from Our Place

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We’ve been banging on about the Our Place Always Pan for a while now, and that’s because everyone in the HuffPost UK newsroom who has one, loves it.

Advertisement

The Instagram-iconic cooking pan comes in a range of catnip colours, but more to the point, it really does the business in the kitchen. Its strongest selling point: it’s the only pan you really need. Grilling, frying, braising, roasting, baking, stewing, sauteing, and searing – it does them all. Plus, no need to decant your meal into a serving dish once it’s cooked when a pan looks as good as this.

As our HuffPost shopping reporter Georgia Lockstone wrote in her recent review “I know I keep coming back to this… but it’s just stunning. It’s the ultimate centrepiece for a dinner party spent enjoying home-cooked food with your nearest and dearest. And it sits proudly on my hob at all other times.”

And get this: the Always Pan has had a makeover, and is now available in a brand new cast iron edition for £135 (as well as the non-stick original).

Our Place The new cast iron Always Pan

Advertisement

Here are the deets you need about the new Always Pan: same glossy colour pop exterior, new black matte enamelled cast iron interior. It’s still a pan that you can move from stovetop to oven to grill. Only now it has a high-visibility glass lid and cute ergonomic silicone hot grips for both the long and short handles.

What’s more, Our Place is already selling this new cast iron Always Pan in seven of its most popular colour ways, as seen in the pic below from top to bottom: sage, steam, spice, lavender, blue salt and char. Hard to choose, huh?

Our Place The cast iron Always Pan in seven colour ways (we can't choose between them).

The pan has a 24cm diameter, 1.8 litre capacity and weighs 3kg, which is light enough for kitchen manhandling but heavy enough for even heating. Key!

Included in the package is the Our Place beechwood spatula that people loved about the original, which now has its own integrated nesting spot in the pan.

Advertisement

And that’s about it, I think. I’m already eyeing up which one I want, but if you’re thinking of beating me to it, here’s how to get your hands on one.