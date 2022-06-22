I Tried Selena Gomez's Favourite Cooking Pan. It Didn’t Disappoint

Our Place Millennial catnip: the Our Place Always Pan in 'Lavender'.

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I know I’m not alone in this, but the Pinterest home aesthetic has me well and truly in a chokehold. I’m pining for a perfectly coordinated pantry, and a kitchen full of chic brass cutlery and mango wood chopping boards – but currently, my budget isn’t playing ball.

Advertisement

When I moved in with my partner, we quickly realised that we owned a load of cookware, but all of it crap. I don’t think either of us had replaced anything since before the pandemic, and our cupboards are rammed full of worn out Ikea pots and pans, none of which have lids. So, when I got the chance to review the Instagram-famous Always Pan, I felt like I was really going up in the world.

A bestseller from US homeware brand Our Place, the Always Pan is one piece of cookware you’ll want to keep on permanent display. Available in 10 Millennial catnip colour ways (think dusky pinks, blues and greys), it now also comes in two bolder limited edition options from the Selena Gomez collaboration: berry-pink Rosa, and electric blue Azul.

I deliberate for an embarrassing amount of time before opting for Sage – a muted and earthy green that feels very much my vibe. And when it arrives, I can certainly say it meets my aesthetic expectations; it truly is that pretty.

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve used it every day. And I’m very pleased to report it’s just as practical as it is pretty.

Advertisement

Our Place It's official, we're obsessed with the Always Pan

A multi-purpose pan for all cooking pursuits

At £125, the Always Pan is an investment – but as it’s designed to replace your existing pile of cookware, its multi-functional nature is one of its biggest sells. In fact, Our Place claims it replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest.

Now, I’m a relatively able cook, but I’ve never really owned anything other than a pile of frying pans and saucepans. So I’m not going to pretend I read that and thought, “Ah excellent, finally my vast array of saute and saucier pans can stop taking up so much cupboard space.”

But thanks to its quick even heating and super non-stick surface, I can confirm that – somehow – it’s proving both the perfect pan for frying eggs (I’m obsessed with how easily they slide up the side of the pan, over the pour spout, and straight onto the plate), as well as being my new favourite vessel for whipping up my famous katsu sauce. Believe me, you need to taste it.

HuffPost Owned Cooking miso butter beans in my Always Pan

Advertisement

While you can definitely use the pan for more advanced meal prep, it’s fundamentally just a great multi-purpose pan for everyday tasks like sauteing onions, cooking up sauces, and steaming vegetables (it comes with its own stainless steel steamer basket).

Say goodbye to scrubbing and scraping

Our Place make a lot of fuss about their non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating. Given, I often neglect to stir my veggies enough as I’m cooking them, I put those non-stick claims to the test by using the Always pan to whip up a stir fry.

Despite using less oil than usual, I end up with a beautifully cooked dish and there is absolutely no scraping from the sides required (even when I forget to stir for a good few minutes because I get lost in a TikTok hole).

Our Place The Always Pan in pale and creamy 'Steam'

This makes it an absolute dream to clean. The Always Pan isn’t dishwasher-safe, but Our Place isn’t lying when they say a quick rinse under warm soapy water with a soft sponge is all that’s needed – no scrubbing required.

Advertisement

I’ve only had the pan for a short while, so I can’t say whether the non-stick coating is long-lasting, but so far it’s deliciously slippery and superb!

The cutest cookware out there

My verdict: this really is the only pan you need – the perfect space-saving solution. And I know I keep coming back to this… but it’s just stunning.

Popped in the middle of the table with its pretty nesting beechwood spatula, it’s the ultimate centrepiece for a dinner party spent enjoying home-cooked food with your nearest and dearest. And it sits proudly on my hob at all other times.

Now I just need to get my hands on that Perfect Pot…