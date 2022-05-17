Mixed Retailers Don't settle for boring kitchen appliances

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Bulky and boring countertop appliances can really kill a kitchen’s vibe when they’re always on show. For renters in particular, choosing a nice looking kettle, toaster or microwave can be a good way to put your own interior design stamp on a space, when redecoration is sadly off limits.

Advertisement

From sleek and shiny contemporary kettles, to toasters with a retro and vintage twist, there are loads of totally not boring options available. And even gadgets like weighing scales, stand mixers, and air fryers are upping their game!

Here’s 14 of our favourite kitchen essentials that we’d be happy to have on display in our homes.