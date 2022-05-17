Life

14 Gorgeous Kitchen Gadgets You Won't Want To Hide Away In A Cupboard

There’s no reason to clog your countertop with boring and bulky appliances.

Shopping Writer

Don't settle for boring kitchen appliances
Mixed Retailers
Don't settle for boring kitchen appliances

​​We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Bulky and boring countertop appliances can really kill a kitchen’s vibe when they’re always on show. For renters in particular, choosing a nice looking kettle, toaster or microwave can be a good way to put your own interior design stamp on a space, when redecoration is sadly off limits.

From sleek and shiny contemporary kettles, to toasters with a retro and vintage twist, there are loads of totally not boring options available. And even gadgets like weighing scales, stand mixers, and air fryers are upping their game!

Here’s 14 of our favourite kitchen essentials that we’d be happy to have on display in our homes.

1
Argos
This stand-out yellow toaster that exudes sunshine
We cannot get enough of this retro 4-slice toaster which is Inspired by the deign and colour of 1950s Italy. You can even get a matching kettle! And if yellow isn’t your thing, then there are sage green, grey, or beige options instead.
Get it from Argos for £65
2
Amazon
A compact air fryer that doesn’t look clunky
Air fryers are great for quickly whipping up healthy and delicious dinners. However, they can be quite bulky and unsightly. So we love that this shiny black model has added gold accents, and is designed to fit compactly on any shelf or countertop.
Get it from Amazon for £42.99
3
Dunelm
This grey stand mixer that’s perfect for baking
A kitchen essential for keen bakers, this stand mixer offers a 300W power output, has five speed settings, and comes with two different types of beaters. Classy and contemporary, we love its grey colourway, and modern chrome detailing.
Get it from Dunelm for £50
4
Amazon
This vintage sage green toaster and kettle set
Go retro and quirky in the kitchen with this gorgeous sage green and cream set. The large kettle has a gorgeous dome shape, while the two-slice toaster has curved edges, and an old-school dial for controlling browning levels. They make the perfect vintage pair!
Get it from Amazon for £89.99
5
Wayfair
A modern microwave that’s not boxy and mundane
Unlike most bulky and boring microwaves, this Scandi inspired model definitely won’t need to be hidden away! With its stylish cream body, and wood effect pull handle, it’s a refreshingly light and modern take on a typically dark and dull appliance.
Get it from Wayfair for £109.99
6
Amazon
These hot pink scales for perfecting your baking skills
Boasting both metric and imperial measuring, these scales are ideal for all baking and cooking. Best of all, we love the combo of the traditional stainless steel bowl design, with the modern hot pink finish.
Get it from Amazon for £23.50
7
John Lewis & Partners
This classy blender for blitzing up breakfast smoothies
Whether you’re making soups, sauces, or smoothies, this powerful blender has got you covered. When it comes to colours, we love this subtle yet classy Almond Cream option – but Pistachio, Cast Iron Black, and Candy Apple Red are also available.
Get it from John Lewis for £249
8
Amazon
A contemporary device for making your own carbonated water
Stop buying those plastic San Pellegrino bottles, and instead make your own sparkling water at home. This carbonator comes in a range of different contemporary finishes, but we think ‘Sand’ feels suitably summery!
Get it from Amazon for £177.99
9
Mano Mano
An espresso maker that’s sleek and sculptural
For a quick caffeine hit, simply pour water into the base of this espresso maker, place your blend of choice in the filter, and pop it on the hob. With its accentuated angular shape and vibrant orange finish, it’s the ultimate contemporary countertop accessory.
Get it from Mano Mano for £17.75
10
Amazon
This pretty and playful polka dot pair
Part of a collaboration with the iconic British designer, Emma Bridgewater, we can’t get enough of this classic cottage-style set. The perfect toaster and kettle for any rustic kitchen, go full-on farmhouse by picking up a matching polka dot stand mixer, too.
Get it from Amazon for £129.10
11
B&Q
A slow cooker with a really vintage feel to it
Hosting a dinner party? The gadget that’ll do the cooking for you so you can get on with hosting, slow cookers are a vital kitchen appliance. We love the light blue finish of this model, and the fact that it boasts a removable ceramic dish for easy serving.
Get it from B&Q for £44.99
12
Amazon
This microwave with metallic copper detailing
Don’t settle for a boring matt black microwave! This reflective stainless steel and copper model is so much better. Plus, a matching electric kettle and long slot toaster are also available in the range.
Get it from Amazon for £84.99
13
Dunelm
A matt black kettle with chic retro curves
This stylish kettle has a matching microwave and toaster so it's perfect if you’re looking to give your kitchen a completely retro refresh. In terms of spec, it’s got a 1.7l capacity, and a 3000W power output – so it’ll meet all your tea-drinking demands.
Get it from Dunelm for £45
14
Amazon
This retro espresso machine that’ll complete your coffee bar
Compatible with both pods and ground coffee – and boasting a traditional milk frothing steamer – this professional machine is sure to meet all your caffeine needs. Plus, with its retro design and vintage cream finish, it’ll look fabulous on any countertop.
Get it from Amazon for £118.08
Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenhomeInterior Designkitchen