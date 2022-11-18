Life
Alexa! Show Me All The Best Deals On Amazon Devices In The Black Friday Sale

There's up to an incredible 53% off Echo devices and Fire Tablets and TV Sticks.

Shopping Writer

Amazon
Black Friday week has arrived, and there are some truly incredible deals already on offer, including some fantastic savings on a wide range of Amazon devices.

From Kindles and Fire tablets to smart plugs and security cameras, you can save up to 53% on some of the most sought-after items.

So whether you’re looking to treat yourself, or are in the market to save on some early Christmas presents, we’ve scoured the site and rounded up all the best Amazon tech Black Friday deals for you – but don’t hang around, the deals only last while stocks do.

1
Amazon
This smart plug currently has a whopping 48% off
£12.99 (was £24.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Save 51% on this all-new fifth generation Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa
£26.99 (was £54.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
There's 44% off this Alexa voice-activated 4K Fire TV stick
£27.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
There's 25% off this 8GB Kindle Paperwhite
£104.99 (was £139.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Save 43% on this Amazon smart air quality monitor
£39.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon
6
Amazon
This five-piece Ring alarm set has 32% off
£149.99 (was £219.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Get £20 off this all-new Fire TV cube with in-built Alexa
£119.99 (was £139.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
There's 43% off this HD streaming device, with Alexa voice control
£39.99 (was £22.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
There's 45% off this aal-new Fire HD 8 tablet
£71.99 (was £129.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
This 32GB kids Fire HD 10 tablet has 35% off
£129.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Save 53% on this Echo Show 5, with Alexa and camera
£34.99 (was £74.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get 29% off this multi-purpose Echo Show (third generation) device
£169.99 (was £239.99) at Amazon
