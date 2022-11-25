Life
FoodshoppingFood and DrinkCoffeeblack friday 2022

20 Grocery And Snack Cupboard Bulk Buys To Nab On Amazon This Black Friday

Check out these discounts on pantry essentials like crisps, coffee pods, and snack bars!

Shopping Writer

There are big savings to be had on all your favourite sweet and savoury treats
Amazon
There are big savings to be had on all your favourite sweet and savoury treats

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Don’t you just hate it when you get a sudden hankering for a snack, so you desperately rifle through each and every cupboard in your home only to discover an endless sea of jars, tins, and sauces?

It seems that when I go food shopping, I’m incapable of remembering to pick up anything that isn’t an ingredient I’ll use to make a meal!

So I was really happy to discover Amazon’s lesser-known Food and Drink selection of Black Friday deals, where there are dizzying discounts on everything from coffee pods and energy drinks to sweets and snacks.

If you’re also an avid snacker, then skip the tech and beauty deals in favour of stocking up your sacred store cupboard.

And to help ensure you’re finding the best possible deals, I’ve rounded up some of the best discounts I’ve seen below.

1
Amazon
Enjoy a 37 % saving on a massive 135 Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Biscuits
£9 (were £14.31) from Amazon
2
Amazon
Enjoy a 34% saving on this jar of old fashioned wine gums
£7.99 (were £12.09) from Amazon
3
Amazon
There's a whopping 60% discount on this pack of three Doritos Mild Salsa dips
£7.65 (were £19.14) from Amazon
4
Amazon
Make a big 47% saving on this case of 12 sharing bags of honey roasted peanuts
£12.75 (were £23.88) from Amazon
5
Amazon
Save £10 on 24 cans of the Tenzing natural energy drink
£22.95 (were £32.99) from Amazon
6
Amazon
Bag a 22% saving on these six sharing bags of Graze Sweet Chilli Crunch
£11.62 (were £3.37) from Amazon
7
Amazon
Nab a 33% saving on 18 salted caramel vegan Perkier bars
£9.99 (were £14.85) from Amazon
8
Amazon
Treat yourself to a 35% saving on a crate of 32 iconic Maltesers chocolate reindeers
£13.49 (were £20.80) from Amazon
9
Amazon
Enjoy a 42% discount on 12 sharing bags of Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations
£15.30 (were £26.23) from Amazon
10
Amazon
Get £6 off this pack of 24 Fibre One Protein Caramel bars
£17 (were £23.12) from Amazon
11
Amazon
Make a 43% saving on these twelve snack packs of original beef jerky
£14.69 (were £25.80) from Amazon
12
Amazon
Bag a 42% saving on this crate of 15 The Food Doctor chocolate bars
£13 (were £22.50) from Amazon
13
Amazon
Nab a 27% saving on 40 cups of Costa Caramel Lattes made from Tassimo pods
£22 (were £29.95) from Amazon
14
Amazon
There's a 26% saving on this mixed pack of 24 Nakd bars
£17.80 (were £24) from Amazon
15
Amazon
Make a 34% saving on this gorgeous gift jar of traditional liquorice allsorts
£7.25 (were £10.99) from Amazon
16
Amazon
Get £15 off this aesthetic pack of 100 Grind Light Blend coffee pods
£30 (were £45) from Amazon
17
Amazon
Make a 36% saving on this crate of twelve packets of healthy popped crisps
£15.30 (were £24) from Amazon
18
Amazon
There's 31% off this case of 32 packets of Walkers Cheese and Onion crisps
£15.29 (were £22.08) from Amazon
19
Amazon
Enjoy a 30% saving on this box of 24 Caramel, Almond and Sea Salt snack bars
£19.95 (were £28.50) from Amazon
20
Amazon
Make an £18 saving on this pack of four 1kg bags of coffee beans
Make an £18 saving on this pack of four 1kg bags of coffee beans
£40.80 (were £59) from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction