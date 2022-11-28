Quick! There's Just A Few Hours Left To Nab These 15 Pawsome Pet Essentials With Up To 40% Off

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Cyber Monday is here and once again, it’s boasting some incredible deals and discounts, but they’re not just for humans – you can make huge savings on a loads of pet essentials too.
There’s price cuts on toys, treats and beds – not to mention bulk deals on food – so to ensure your beloved cat or dog doesn’t miss out, here’s a selection of the most pawsome (sorry) deals out there...
1
This hypoallergenic dog food has 40% off
2
There's 36% off this 14-pack of Felix cat treats
3
This bulk box of dental chews has 22% off
4
Save 28% on this treat dispensing pet camera
5
There's 24% off this medium sized dog crate
6
Save 25% on this pet travel seat (that comes complete with safety clips)
7
Save £9.85 on this Harrington's grain free wet food selection
8
There's 31% off this bulk box of gourmet cat food
9
Get 15% off this waterproof, extra large dog bed
10
Get 16% off these biodegradable dog poo bags
11
Save 15% on this multi-platform cat tree
12
Save 37% on this ultra durable rubber dog ball that's perfect for fetch
13
Save £18 on this GPS tracker that clips onto your dog's collar
14
Get 28% off this selection of natural dental treats for dogs
15
Save 33% on this puppy-safe dino chew
