Life
shoppingPetsDogs Catsblack friday 2022

Quick! There's Just A Few Hours Left To Nab These 15 Pawsome Pet Essentials With Up To 40% Off

Cyber Monday isn't just for humans – there are massive savings to be had on pet accessories, toys, food, and more.

Shopping Writer

Save big on a wide range of pet products this Cyber Monday
Amazon / HuffPost
Save big on a wide range of pet products this Cyber Monday

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Cyber Monday is here and once again, it’s boasting some incredible deals and discounts, but they’re not just for humans – you can make huge savings on a loads of pet essentials too.

There’s price cuts on toys, treats and beds – not to mention bulk deals on food – so to ensure your beloved cat or dog doesn’t miss out, here’s a selection of the most pawsome (sorry) deals out there...

1
Amazon
This hypoallergenic dog food has 40% off
£7.19 (was £11.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
There's 36% off this 14-pack of Felix cat treats
£10.39 (was £16.30) at Amazon
3
Amazon
This bulk box of dental chews has 22% off
£30.79 (was 39.40) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Save 28% on this treat dispensing pet camera
£129 (was £178.33) at Amazon
5
Amazon
There's 24% off this medium sized dog crate
£35.50 (was £46.87) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Save 25% on this pet travel seat (that comes complete with safety clips)
£53.89 (was £71.92) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Save £9.85 on this Harrington's grain free wet food selection
£21.45 (was £31.30) at Amazon
8
Amazon
There's 31% off this bulk box of gourmet cat food
£30.83 (was £44.69) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get 15% off this waterproof, extra large dog bed
£33.99 (was £39.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Get 16% off these biodegradable dog poo bags
£5.03 (was £5.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Save 15% on this multi-platform cat tree
£57.19 (was £67.32) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Save 37% on this ultra durable rubber dog ball that's perfect for fetch
£6.99 (was £11.19) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Save £18 on this GPS tracker that clips onto your dog's collar
£26.99 (was £44.99) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Get 28% off this selection of natural dental treats for dogs
£13.59 (was £18.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Save 33% on this puppy-safe dino chew
£4.99 (was £7.49) at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction