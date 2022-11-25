Life
Black Friday 2022: 23 Tasty Booze And Chocolate Deals To Add To Your Basket

While you've been busy shopping, we've found your favourite tipples and sweet treats on discount.

Black Friday has finally arrived, and among the discounted air fryers, Nintendo Switch price cuts, and Shark vacuums on sale, there are some surprisingly good deals on treats, too. Yes, we’re talking the two biggies: booze and chocolate.

Whether you’re looking to stock up your cupboards ahead of Christmas or just fancy a sweet pick-me-up, these Black Friday sale items are worth a look.

From bumper packs of chocolates (including a mega pack of Cadbury Heroes) to all your favourite tipples (from Grey Goose Vodka to Spiced Rum), there are plenty of options to choose from.

But remember, the deals only last as long as the stock does so run, don’t walk.

1
Amazon
This enormous 2.4kg box of Celebrations is 21% off
£16.88 (was £21.50) at Amazon
2
Save 25% on six bottle of Campo Viejo Rioja
Amazon
£39 (was £50) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Save 18% on this premium Grey Goose Vodka
£30.59 (was £37.50) at Amazon
4
Amazon
These Lindt Lindor milk chocoloate truffles have 30% off
£15.11 (was £21.59) at Amazon
5
Amazon
There's 10% off this Cointreau Triple Sec (that's the perfect Christmas tipple)
£13.48 (was £15) at Amazon
6
This case of delicious 12 0.5% Lucky Saint beers is 22% off
Amazon
£19.50 (was £25) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Get 23% off this limited edition Hendricks gin
£27 (was £35) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Save 28% on this 2kg box of Cadbury Heroes
£16.49 (was £22.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Get 32% off this smooth, ultra long aged brandy
£15.95 (was £23.55) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Get 21% off this berry-flavoured gin
£22.50 (was £28.50) at Amazon
11
Amazon
There's 22% off this cold brewed coffee liqueur that makes a mean espresso martini
£22.29 (was £28.49) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get 18% off this box of delicious-looking choccies from Hotel Chocolat
£19.97 (was £24.50) at Amazon
13
Amazon
There's 30% off this bottle of Dead Man's Fingers spiced rum
£15.50 (was £22) at Amazon
14
Amazon
Save 16% on this alcohol free spirit (that tastes just like pink gin)
£13 (was £15.50) at Amazon
15
Amazon
This spiced apple gin liqueur has 39% off
£10 (was £16.50) at Amazon
16
Amazon
Save 35% on this bumper pack of 32 Malteasers Reindeer
£13.49 (was £20.80) at Amazon
17
Amazon
This Pirate's Grog spiced rum has 15% off
£27.20 (was £32) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Grey Goose Premium Vodka
Grey Goose Premium Vodka
19
Amazon
Get 32% off this Thorntons chocolate advent calendar
£10.15 (was £15) at Amazon
20
Amazon
There's a cheeky 35% off this Kraken Black Spiced Rum
£23.45 (was £33.50) at Amazon
21
Amazon
This black raspberry liqueur (that pairs perfectly with prosecco) has 24% off
£19.99 (was £26.45) at Amazon
22
And finally, 24 Red Stripes for £27 – what's not to like!
Amazon
£27.19 (was £36) at Amazon
