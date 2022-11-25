Amazon / HuffPost Save big on the Nintendo Switch this Black Friday

Black Friday 2022 has finally arrived, with loads of deals and discounts on offer, but we’ve not seen much better than this very reasonable Amazon deal on the super popular Nintendo Switch Neon Red / Blue gaming console.

Chances are a Switch is on your children’s list for Santa – or maybe your own. But whether you’ve been wanting to treat yourself to the console or are looking to make savings on Christmas presents for the kids, you can scoop up a 23% discount – saving yourself a whopping £77.99 – on this Nintendo bundle.

The pack comes complete with the Switch console itself, the ever popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and a three-month Nintendo online membership that’s perfect for playing online and racing against friends.