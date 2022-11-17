Amazon / HuffPost Air fryers have changed the game when it comes to cooking

We’ve all heard the hype about air fryers – not only are they cooking game-changers, but they also cut energy usage and speed up cooking times.

But now you’ve purchased an one, perhaps you’re wondering what else you can use it for beyond perfectly crisp chips and fluffy roast potatoes.

News flash: Your air fryer can be used for a hell of a lot more.

From roasting meat (hello, delicious pulled pork) and making Yorkshire puddings to baking wonderfully light cakes and “frying” wonderfully crisp doughnuts, if you learn how to utilise your air fryer properly, you can use it for almost anything – even roasting your Christmas turkey!

To help you get the most out of your air fryer, here’s the best cook books that every newbie needs to read...