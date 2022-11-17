Life
Need Air Fryer Inspo? These Cookbooks Will Help You Use It In Ways You Didn’t Know You Could

From doughnuts to desserts, here's how to get the most out of your new air fryer – because it doesn't *just* cook chips.

We’ve all heard the hype about air fryers – not only are they cooking game-changers, but they also cut energy usage and speed up cooking times.

But now you’ve purchased an one, perhaps you’re wondering what else you can use it for beyond perfectly crisp chips and fluffy roast potatoes.

News flash: Your air fryer can be used for a hell of a lot more.

From roasting meat (hello, delicious pulled pork) and making Yorkshire puddings to baking wonderfully light cakes and “frying” wonderfully crisp doughnuts, if you learn how to utilise your air fryer properly, you can use it for almost anything – even roasting your Christmas turkey!

To help you get the most out of your air fryer, here’s the best cook books that every newbie needs to read...

1
Amazon
This vegan air fryer cooking guide
For anyone who follows a vegan diet, this guide to plant-based air fryer cooking features lots of tasty, easy-to-make, low-cost recipes, along with lots of handy nutritional tips for an improved vegan lifestyle.
£11.84 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This Tefal Actifry recipe guide
Opted for the Actifry rather than a basket air fryer? If so, this guide to 90 easy-to-make dishes (including recipes for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners) is the one. The recipes are budget-friendly and designed to be as healthy – and tasty – as possible.
£9.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This healthier guide to air fryer cooking
This healthier, guilt-free guide to air fryer cooking is ideal for anyone wanting to keep the fat content and calories of their meals down.
£4.99 (was £5.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
This dessert cookbook
Yes, you air fryer can also be used to cook up a variety of sweet treats too – and what's more is that you can make a lot of them healthier too. This cook book is packed full of lots of mouth-watering recipes for delicious snacks and desserts.
£10.92 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This delightful recipe book is also packed full of sweet treats
From perfectly glazed donuts and peachy pastries to effortlessly light cakes and crisp cookies – honestly, what's not to love?
£7.46 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Want even more desserts?
Yes, chocolate brownies really can be made in an air fryer – find out how in this mouth-watering recipe book.
£4.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This Ninja recipe book (and fryer best use guide)
Treated yourself to the popular Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer? Then, this cookbook, that’s packed full of easy recipes for healthy, delicious dishes, is the perfect companion for helping you get to grips with it.
£10.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This handy recipe book for Tower air fryers
Perhaps you have a Tower fryer instead, in which case, this is the book for you. The guide is packed full of cooking tips, maintenance advice, and lots of easy, low-cost recipes to try, from quick breakfast ideas that the whole family will love to simple snacks and even super-easy air fryer bread.
£9.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This simple cookbook features 1200 budget-friendly recipes
Ideal for new air fryer uses, this simple guide features over a thousand recipes that are quick, easy and affordable to make. It also features lots of handy air fryer care and maintenance tips that are ideal for newer users.
£9.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This cookbook is perfect for those just starting their air fryer journey
Featuring guidance you need on how to get to grips with your air fryer and how to start making healthier, tastier meals.
£9.99 at Amazon
