31 Cyber Monday Savings On Home Essentials You'll Want To Stock Up On

Psst, all these necessities are still on sale on Amazon! But not for much longer.

Shopping Writer

These budget buys are a total steal
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Cyber Monday is here and whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts, fancy treating yourself, or simply need to stock up on some essentials, the sale is a great time to buy.

If you’re keen to focus on the basics rather than splurging on big ticket tech or beauty deals, Amazon has lots of discounts still available, from dishwasher tabs to damage-free picture hanging strips – and everything in between.

To make shopping the sale easier, we’ve rounded up a selection of Amazon’s best deals on all the necessities, but Cyber Monday ends tonight so move fast.

1
Amazon
A 23% discount on this pack of 12 scourers is practically a steal.
£10.20 (was £13.20) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Save 27% on this Flash dust magnet and refill kit.
£9.35 (was £11.00) at Amazon
3
Amazon
If mould has started to plague your home, add this Cillit Bang remover while it has 28% off.
£15.79 (was £21.90) for a pack of six 750ml bottles at Amazon
4
Amazon
These Febreze air freshener wall plug-ins are currently 35% less.
£20.00 (was £31.00) for a pack of four at Amazon
5
Amazon
Save 50% on these Finish ultimate dishwasher tablets.
£12.99 (was £26.00) for a pack of 80 tablets at Amazon
6
Amazon
Prolong the life of your dishwasher thanks to 36% off these 3-in-1 tablets. They remove odours, limescale, and build up.
£11.96 (was £18.60) for a pack of 75 tablets at Amazon
7
Amazon
IMO, these Dettol antibacterial wipes are a household staple – plus, with 56% off it's hard to say no.
£15.99 (was £36.00) for a pack of six at Amazon
8
Amazon
This huge pack of Ariel laundry tablets will last up to 128 washes, and you'll save 16%.
£26.99 (was £32.00) at Amazon
9
Amazon
You don't want to be unprepared when your drain gets blocked, so stock up on this kitchen drain unblocker while it has 31% off.
£4.15 (was £5.98) for 1L at Amazon
10
Amazon
Make a 29% saving on these bathroom sponges that are designed to cut through dirt and grime.
£6.80 (was £9.60) for a pack of eight at Amazon
11
Amazon
And there's a 39% saving to be had on these extra thick sponges to help you mop up any spills.
£7.65 (was £12.60) for 12 sponges at Amazon
12
Amazon
Take 15% off these Dusk fresh refills to keep your toilet smelling fresh.
£11.48 (was £13.50) for a pack of three at Amazon
13
Amazon
Make the most of the 24% discount on these beeswax wraps that are a reusable alternative to cling film.
£13.59 (was £17.99) for a pack of seven at Amazon
14
Amazon
Nab these reusable freezer bags while they still have a 38% discount!
£13.59 (originally £21.99) for a pack of 20 bags at Amazon
15
Amazon
Save 26% on these Carex antibacterial hand wash refills.
£8.41 (was £11.37) for a pack of three 1L pouches at Amazon
16
Amazon
If you own a Brita water filter, you can save 38% on these cartridges.
£21.99 (was £35.60) for a pack of six at Amazon
17
Amazon
Get 26% off these Kenco Americano Decaff pods that are suitable for a Tassimo machine.
£17.00 (was £22.95) for 80 pods at Amazon
18
Amazon
And you can also save 28% on their creamer milk pods.
£16.55 (was £22.95) for 80 pods at Amazon
19
Amazon
Take 43% off these Command picture strips that allow you to hang things on your wall damage-free.
£6.10 (was £10.69) for 12 pairs of strips at Amazon
20
Amazon
Get ready for the festive season thanks to the 17% discount on these Command decorating clips.
£4.69 (was£5.67) for a pack of 40 hooks at Amazon
21
Amazon
No one wants to be uncomfortable during party dress season, so check out the 18% discount on this anti-chafing gel.
£5.35 (was £6.49) for 28g at Amazon
22
Amazon
Keep these Philips LED light bulbs in your cupboard for those 'just in case' moments. Plus, they're 46% off!
£9.99 (was £18.44) for six 50W bulbs at Amazom
23
Amazon
Optimise your painting efficiency thanks to this wall tape that has a 16% saving.
£5.89 (was £6.99) for 41m at Amazon
24
Amazon
Stock up on razor blade refills from Gillette now that they're marked down by 28%.
£20.28 (was £27.99) for 12 blades at Amazon
25
Amazon
It's always handy to keep a tube of Voltarol pain relief gel in your cupboard, especially when it has 28% off.
£7.95 (was£10.99) for 50g at Amazon
26
Amazon
It's almost Christmas, so add this 37%-off extension lead to your basket.
£5.94 (was £9.49) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Colgate's sensitive toothpaste has a 29% saving when you bulk buy this five-pack.
£10.59 (was £15.00) at Amazon
28
Amazon
These Durex 'thin feel' condoms will save you 41%.
£11.79 (was £20.00) for a pack of 40 at Amazon
29
Amazon
If you own a dog, you'll be pleased to hear that there's 30% off these extra thick waste bags.
£6.94 (was £9.95) for a pack of 270 bags at Amazon
30
Amazon
And these grooming wipes will save you 15%.
£7.64 (was £8.99) for a pack of 100 wipes at Amazon
31
Amazon
There's also a 15% discount on these AA batteries – perfect for new kids toys at Christmas!
£9.38 (was £11.03) for a pack of 40 at Amazon
