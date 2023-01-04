Life
wellbeingshoppingHome and Garden worknew year nudge

12 Brilliant 2023 Planners And Wall Calendars For Every Type Of Person

Personally, I’m a day-per-page diary kind of gal.

Shopping Writer

All the calendars, planners, diaries, and desk pads you could possibly need for 2023
Mixed Retailers
All the calendars, planners, diaries, and desk pads you could possibly need for 2023

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As much as I hate to admit it, Christmas and New Year are officially behind us. Regrettably, it’s time to put down the Lindor, change out of our pyjamas, and become actual functioning members of society once again.

So, why not start as you mean to go on, and get 2023 off to an intentional and organised start by picking out the perfect planner or organiser to see you through the year?

Whether you’re after a simple week-to-view planner, a daily diary with space for lengthy to-do lists, or a full-blown family wall calendar that’ll help you keep track of the whole household, there’s sure to be something in our selection that suits your specific organisational needs.

1
Amazon
This simple day-per-page diary is great if your to-do list is super long
With this traditional diary, you have the choice of either a black or brown vegan leather finish, and can even have it personalised with your name. Inside, there’s a full page for every day of the year — including weekends — as well as handy extras like monthly planning pages and bill trackers.
£19.99 from Amazon
2
Not On The High Street
Enjoy the whole twelve months at a glance with this year-to-view calendar
If you enjoy having more of a birds-eye view of the year, then you can’t go wrong with this subtle yet stylish 2023 calendar. Plus, all UK bank holidays are noted, and weekends are highlighted in a contrasting shade so you can easily spot them.
£13.95 from Not On The High Street
3
Amazon
Easily keep track of a busy household with this family wall organiser
With its week-to-view format, six-column layout that’ll suit up to six family members, and handy clear plastic overlay for writing down recurring activities and moving each week, this is honestly the perfect organiser for busy families.
£13.99 from Amazon
4
Oliver Bonas
Keep an eye on the week ahead with this simple and stylish desk pad
An easy way to keep track of both chores and work tasks, this super simple to-do list pad will make a helpful addition to any desk or kitchen table. I love its retro design, and also that there’s even space to jot down your shopping list.
£12.50 from Oliver Bonas
5
Amazon
If you’re obsessed with staying organised, invest in a Filofax
An iconic piece of stationery, this A5 Saffiano Filofax is made from swish faux leather, and boasts two pockets and a pen loop on the inside cover. It comes in loads of colours — including this heavenly aquamarine — and you can pick your own refills to ensure it’s the perfect organiser for you.
£38.40 from Amazon
6
Not On The High Street
Choose from daily or weekly inserts in this personalised 2023 diary
When personalising this diary, you’ll have the choice of eleven gorgeous hardback colours, as well as gold, silver or copper foiling for the embossing of the year and your name. Plus, it’s down to you whether you want to go for the weekly format or daily format calendar inserts.
£21.56 from Not On The High Street
7
Amazon
Easily plan around each other’s schedules with this slim couples calendar
It can be really tricky to find calendars with columns that aren’t designed for big families — so I’m a big fan of this one. Boasting a slim shape, and three columns, it’s ideal for keeping track of you and your partner’s individual plans, as well as any joint arrangements.
£9.95 from Amazon
8
Etsy
Use this desk pad to plan your schedule and priorities for each day
If you’re only looking to plan out your work for the day, then a desk pad might be a better bet than a diary. Simply leave it in your designated WFH spot, and use it to jot down your schedule and to-do list each morning.
£8.50 from Etsy
9
Amazon
Organise the week with this chalkboard planner that hangs on the wall
Great for planning meals, noting down appointments, and staying on top of any plans, this chalkboard planner will ensure that everyone in your home is kept informed on any arrangements for the week. It comes in grey, cream, or a wood effect, and looks great hung on the wall.
£29.56 from Amazon
10
Not On The High Street
Track habits and stay on top of goals with this bestselling daily diary
If you’re guilty of falling off the wagon now and then when it comes to filling in your diary, then definitely go for an undated one. It’s got a day-per-page layout for keeping on top of your plans, and also has space for tracking, and reviewing any goals and intentions you’ve set.
£26 from Not On The High Street
11
Amazon
This undated daily diary is great if you’re looking to get into more of a routine
Another undated option, this colourful planner has a day-per-page format, and has space for filling in your schedule and planning out your priorities, as well as your food and water intake.
£10.99 from Amazon
12
Etsy
Keep track of your plans while enjoying this punny wall calendar
Designed and illustrated by the popular Sarah Edmonds, this colourful and quirky calendar boasts twelve animal pun-themed drawings, as well as a calendar grid, for each month of the year.
£11.25 from Etsy
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction