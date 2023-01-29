I Used To Be A Cleaner, And This Is My Ultimate Guide On How To Deep Clean Your Pad

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Hi! I’m Amy, and I was a cleaner for a couple of years before I started writing about all things shopping — and where possible, I like to combine those two skillsets.
Advertisement
So, I decided to pull together a list of products and methods that’ll guarantee you the most sparklingly satisfying deep clean you’ve ever completed. Because is there truly anything more fulfilling than a pristine pad?
First of all, make some time to clear any rubbish and empties away into some bin bags
And be sure to keep your arms covered with these extra-long gloves
Kick off your cleaning by tackling the spot you usually ignore, like the dreaded oven
Advertisement
Then use a multipurpose long duster to tackle hard-to-reach cobwebs and dirt
Got pets, or just have a lot of hair? These copper lint rollers are basically a must-have
It's not truly a deep clean if you don't tackle any damp or mould, so make sure you've got this highly-rated spray
Advertisement
Magic erasers will address any smudges or stains – even crayon marks on the walls
And tackle gunky grouting and rusty taps with this amazing cream cleaning paste
And use this bestselling pair of brushes to get into all the tightest spots
Advertisement
Got a spot on your sofa or carpet you need gone ASAP? I've tried so many stain removers, but this is my go-to for soft furnishings
Tackle everything from glass to your microwave with some white vinegar
Banish stubborn limescale stains from your loo with this clever pumice stone
Advertisement
And for a more general deep clean, Dr. Beckmann's foaming toilet cleaner is ideal
Of course, you're going to need a good all-purpose spray for wiping down your surfaces
Going over all your floors with a good vacuum cleaner is good vacuum cleaner is clearly an essential step in any deep cleaning session
Advertisement
And mopping your floors until they're sparkling is the perfect way to finish up the main bulk of your cleaning
Now the big jobs are done, it's time to tackle a couple of fiddly little bits. Like making your reflective surfaces shiny
And finally, cover up those nasty chemical smells with this gorgeous air freshener
Advertisement
But also put processes in place to help you keep up the cleanliness — like this antibacterial fridge liner
Prevent any future build-up of limescale with this genius descaler ball
And apply rim blocks to your loo to keep it fresh between scrubs
Advertisement
This shower shield solution will protect your unit from hard water buildup and soap scum
Use some clever liners if you want to avoid having to deep clean the oven for as long as possible
And use these handy silicone strips to keep that awkward crack between your oven and countertops clean
Advertisement
Finally, use these drop-in drain sticks to stop any gunk or hair from building up