We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It might be bitter outside at the moment, but many of us have also been treated to a hint of winter sun. And while we’re loving seeing the sunshine, unfortunately it has also been exposing just how filthy our windows are.
You might know the feeling of spending hours wiping (and re-wiping) your glassy surfaces until they look spotless, but as soon as the light catches them every smudge and streak appears. Well, get ahead of the game with these smart easy hacks that will have your windows and mirrors sparkling, even when the sun shines.