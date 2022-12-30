Life
34 Super Affordable Amazon Home Buys That Look So Much Spennier

Craving a home makeover on a budget? Look no further than this list.

These home buys all look like they come from a boutique... not Amazon
Amazon
These home buys all look like they come from a boutique... not Amazon

Okay, so we might be signing up to all that “New Year, New You” stuff in 2023, but just because we don’t want to make ourselves over doesn’t mean we don’t fancy giving our homes a big of a refresh come January.

Everyone’s feeling the pinch right now, so this isn’t about big spending, but spotting those smart little accents that will really lift your space – and mood.

Every find below is available from Amazon – yes, we were surprised too – so if any take your fancy, they can be on your doorstep in no time. And we just know you’ll be getting admiring comments from your guests for all of them.

1
Amazon
This sleek circular mirror
First things first, I think we can all agree that it looks far more expensive than it actually is!
£23.99 for 50cm size at Amazon
2
Amazon
This moon phase banner
I'm obsessed with the minimalistic design here – it's a great wall decor option if you feel you've gone a *little* overboard on the prints!
£12.99 for a 164cm length at Amazon
3
Amazon
This aromatherapy lamp
An essential oil diffuser and Himalayan salt lamp merged into one! It gives off a warm, cosy glow and is petite enough to be displayed basically anywhere.
£18.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This baah-rilliant toilet roll stand
It's a best seller for a reason, and it's well under 20 quid!
£17.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
These stylish floating shelves
They'll look great, no matter which room you hang them in.
£18.99 for set of two at Amazon
6
Amazon
This cool lamp
It projects a sunset-esque light that looks amazing in selfies and videos and will make your room feel so romantic!
£18.90 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This sculptural ceramic vase
It looks incredibly chic – the body shape design will bring your decor right up to date!
£15.99 in four colours at Amazon
8
Amazon
And this simple-yet-stylish hand vase
Dare you to disagree: this one looks like it costs far more than a tenner!
£8.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This luxe kitchen knife set
The rose gold tone finish and textured black handles really elevate these kitchen must-haves.
£28.99 for five knives and stand at Amazon
10
Amazon
These rope curtain ties
They're more chic than they have any right to be!
£8.39 for a pair at Amazon
11
Amazon
These satin pillowcases
They look really luxe and cause less friction with your hair while you sleep, helping to keep it tangle and frizz free.
£6.99 for a pair (in 13 colours) at Amazon
12
Amazon
This rustic loo roll holder
Bring a bit of natural glam to your bathroom with this fixture.
£9.49 at Amazon
13
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This quirky kitchen roll holder
I've said it before and I'll say it again, it has no business being so adorable.
£14.90 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This massive set of mini prints
Create a feature wall in an instant thanks to these 50 beighe-hued prints.
£12.99 for set of 50 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This mini two layer vase
Ideal for hydroponic plants! It'll look amazing on your home office desk.
£9.59 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This apple and cinnamon scented candle
It looks like a decor piece and smells incredible – all for under eight quid!
£7.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
This perfume tray
If you're looking for a way to store your scents, might I point you in the direction of this copper-tone tray that's well under a tenner?
£8.95 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This hollowed-out vase
It's hard to find this particular style of vase that's not eye-wateringly expensive, so I'd snap up this surprisingly cheap one before it sells out!
£20.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This natural dried pampas
Popping this natural dried pampas grass into a sleek vase is an easy way to instantly update your decor.
Price: £8.99 for bunch of 30 at Amazon
20
Amazon
This foldable seagrass basket
I love the Scandi vibe of this basket! It can be used to store pretty much anything from blankets and toys to a large plant.
£8.99 for small size at Amazon
21
Amazon
This fab frame set
The thin gold-tone rim of these frames will give your prints a ~refined~ touch.
£15.99 for two 29x42cm frames at Amazon
22
Amazon
This monochrome rug
Rugs can often cost an arm and a leg, but this black and cream tufted one is under £15! It'll go with basically any style of decor.
£14.99 for a 70x140cm size at Amazon
23
Amazon
This cute tufted cushion
Why are statement cushions so unreasonably expensive sometimes?! This one will go with neutral decor, includes the insert, and is under a tenner.
£8.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
This classy bedding set
This duvet cover set has a crinkled, sandwashed effect, making it look like (much more expensive!) brushed linen.
£21.99 for single set at Amazon (other sizes / colours available)
25
Amazon
This 24-piece cutlery set
This is *probably* the most fashionable cutlery I've ever seen in my life!
£23.99 for the 24-piece set at Amazon
26
Amazon
This handmade tea-for-one set
I can't believe this gorgeous set is under £13! It would make a lovely gift.
£12.99 at Amazon
27
Amazon
This gorgeous gold-tone trolley
Use as a little portable drinks bar or as a stylish bit of extra storage.
£39 at Amazon
28
Amazon
This sleek side table
I'm more than a little bit obsessed with rattan decor, but it can be so pricey! Luckily, this table is under £20 and will look fab in any room.
£19.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
This statement-making lamp
It'll cast stunning shadows on your walls and surfaces and it's battery powered, so you can display it just about anywhere!
£21.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
These candle holder lanterns
These candle holders are made from wrought iron which, as well as looking incredibly chic, makes them heavy enough not to topple over.
£11.99 for two at Amazon
31
Amazon
This handmade seagrass storage basket
This basket is great for extra storage. It looks like a rare antique shop find!
£12.99 for small size at Amazon
32
Amazon
This stylist coaster set
The marble-look of these coasters give them an incredibly luxe look.
£10.59 for a set of six plus holder at Amazon
33
Amazon
This pink accent chair
Shearling furniture is all the rage ATM, and this stunning accent chair looks like it should cost at least three times its actual price!
£79.99 at Amazon
34
Amazon
This charcoal woven bin
Finally, I guarantee this swing bin will be the most stylish thing in your loo. You know it's true.
£12 at Amazon
