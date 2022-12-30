Amazon These home buys all look like they come from a boutique... not Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Okay, so we might be signing up to all that “New Year, New You” stuff in 2023, but just because we don’t want to make ourselves over doesn’t mean we don’t fancy giving our homes a big of a refresh come January.

Advertisement

Everyone’s feeling the pinch right now, so this isn’t about big spending, but spotting those smart little accents that will really lift your space – and mood.