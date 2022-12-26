Life
23 Super Handy Products We Use Every Single Day (And Think You Will Too)

Nothing here costs more than £20 – and most are less than a tenner.

These are the bit and bobs that will transform your daily routine
Amazon
These are the bit and bobs that will transform your daily routine

Christmas is all but done, and it’s time to get practical. Nothing clears the mind ahead of a new year better than a bit of a sort out and a streamline.

We don’t know about you but one of our resolutions for 2023 is to try to buy only what we really need and regularly use, whether that’s for cleaning the house or in our own beauty and self-care routines.

To get your started, here’s a list of some of the products our shopping team swears by on the daily – nothing surplus to requirements here, we promise!

1
Amazon
This non-scratch reusable kitchen sponge can be used without any washing-up liquid, and it's designed to lift even stubborn grease and grime.
£2.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Keep on top of your groceries thanks to this checklist that allows you to mark off whatever you need to buy from the shops.
£5.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Check out this silicone body scrubber that will remove any dead or dry skin.
£5.09 (choose from four colours) at Amazon
4
Amazon
If your hands have been feeling dry and cracked recently, you'll definitely want to reach for O'Keeffe's hand cream that will instantly hydrate the skin.
£6.00 for 96g at Amazon
5
Amazon
Tame any flyaways with this hair finishing stick that will give you that sleek style.
£7.99 for a pack of two at Amazon
6
Amazon
This Joseph Joseph brush is specifically designed to safely clean knives by protecting your hand from the blade.
£8 at Amazon
7
Amazon
If you're sitting at a desk all day, you may appreciate this memory foam seat cushion to offer you some extra support and comfort.
£15.80 at Amazon
8
Elizabeth Cotton / Via BuzzFeed
Check out this no-rinse daily shower cleaner that will remove any buildup or soap residue.
£3.00 for 828ml at Amazon
9
Amazon
This giant spatula will make removing food from your kitchen pan so much easier. It's also great for pancakes!
£6.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Speaking of ease, cook the perfect poached egg every single time thanks to these poaching bags.
£2.90 for 20 bags at Amazon
11
Amazon
If you find that regular earring backs get uncomfortable, check out these clear rubber ones that are lighter and softer.
£3.99 for a pack of 100 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This 6-in-1 tool is designed to make it easier to open jars and bottles.
£5.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Check out this silicone cover to protect your hands from a burning hot handle.
£4.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Reduce the time it takes for you to blow dry your hair thanks to this spray that claims to speed up the evaporation process of water droplets.
£16.45 for 200ml at Amazon
15
Amazon
Speaking of hair, tame any frizz with John Frieda's extra strength serum that will even work on thick, coarse strands.
£5.30 for 50ml at Amazon
16
Amazon
Never lose your place in a book thanks to this bookmark that has a line pointer.
£6.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Speaking of losing things, if you're worried about misplacing your wireless earphones, then check out this silicone strap that will stop them from getting lost.
£4.89 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Dry smaller laundry items such as underwear or socks on this over-the-radiator clothes airer that won't take up much space.
£7 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This car dehumidifier will absorb excess moisture and condensation to keep your windscreen clear.
£7.95 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Let your makeup sponge dry in between uses with this nifty stand that will prevent it from getting mouldy.
£2.86 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Store your makeup or skincare in this rotating organiser that is ideal for smaller surfaces, and it keeps everything in reach.
£17.32 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Banish any fresh spots from your skin thanks to these blemish-busting patches that will absorb the impurities, leading to a faster healing process.
£5.99 for a pack of 24 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This reusable laundry egg will replace your detergent, and it will last up to 70 washes before needing to be refilled.
£8 at Amazon
