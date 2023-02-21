These 24 Handy Products Are Made For Anyone Who Is Ready For This Week To Be Over Already

These timer sockets can help to lower your electricity bill and save you having to go around and turn things on and off

You can program them to switch on and off whenever you like. So whether you want to make sure your charger and your straighteners are off when you leave the house (who doesn't), or time your lamp to come on before you get home, they can be seriously useful. Just plug these timer sockets into your regular ones, and then plug whatever appliance you like into these ones and set the times you'd like for that sweet energy-saving goodness.