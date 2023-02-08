Parentsshoppinglife as a parentLove

These Are The Gifts Any Exhausted Parent Will Thank You For This Valentine's

The ultimate gift is sleep. But if you can't grant them that, these might help.

These gifts are sure to go down a treat for the exhausted parent in your life.

It can be hard to know what to get someone who spends most of their days wiping poo from tiny bottoms and singing Twinkle Twinkle on repeat. But never fear, we’ve got your back.

As people who have been there, we know exactly what exhausted parents want (bar, of course, a 5* trip to the Maldives) and so we’ve laid them out plain and simple for you below.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon – then Mother’s Day, then Father’s Day – these gift ideas will go down a treat for the exhausted parent in your life, whether that’s your other half, son or daughter, or a friend who’s going it solo and needs a boost.

1
Prezzybox
They might have kids but that doesn't mean they don't appreciate a gorge bouquet when they see one.
It's *always* nice to receive flowers – even when you're absolutely knackered. This from Prezzybox comes complete with 12 pink roses in a box that'll fit through their letterbox.
£20 from Prezzybox
2
Not On The High Street
Bring the spa to them with this super fluffy towel robe.
Is there anything better than swanning around in a towel robe like you're living in a swanky hotel? Nope. This one is made from soft cotton towelling and comes with a tie sash and two patch pockets. You can also get their name embroidered on the chest to make the gift a little more personal.
£45 from Not On The High Street
3
Sephora
Give them the gift of silky soft lips with this vanilla mask.
Laneige does not mess around when it comes to lip masks. And when you spend 99% of your life fighting off colds, coughs, flu (you get the gist) it can be pretty delightful to receive a little pot of kindness for your sad, chapped lips.
£19 from Sephora
4
LookFantastic
Brighten their life – and face – with this thoughtful skincare set.
As someone whose skin has definitely taken a hit since becoming a parent (thanks hormones) any skincare that aims to brighten dull skin is a winner in my book. This set comes with the brand's best selling Squalane Cleanser, as well as a caffeine solution to reduce dark circles, ascorbic acid to hydrate and even skin tone, and a glycolic acid toning solution to mildly exfoliate.
£36.40 from LookFantastic
5
Amazon
Give the gift of peace and quiet with these noise cancelling earbuds.
We have it under good authority that these Panasonic RZ-S500WE-K True Wireless Earbuds are pretty decent at keeping unwanted noise at bay. Whether they're always listening to music or they like to catch up on Audible when walking the baby around the park, they will delight in this kind and considerate gift.
£99.99 from Amazon
6
ASOS
Sometimes it's just really nice to receive a luxe set of PJs.
Especially when you spend 75% of your life in them. These celestial print stunners from ASOS are silky smooth. If the in-laws turn up unannounced, they won't feel embarrassed to answer the door in them. Winning.
£40 from ASOS
7
Amazon
Give them something to lose themselves in after a long day at work.
This video game for PS5 follows the story of a stray cat who ends up lost in a long-forgotten cybercity and it's oddly addictive. They can complete missions and follow a storyline while also doing cat things like scratch people's walls. Satisfying.
£32.40 from Amazon
8
Boots
Offer their toes a little treat with this at-home foot spa.
Honestly if there's one thing all parents know it's that self-care can very swiftly go out of the window when kids come along. This foot spa from Revlon provides a relaxing bubbling massage and comes with a pedicure set for after. Sounds toe-tally brilliant tbh.
£29.99 from Boots
9
Red Letter Days
Allow them a day off with this fabulously crafty course.
When you spend a lot of time with kids in tow, sometimes it can be quite nice to have some time to yourself. That's why this two-hour pottery course for one is sure to go down a treat.
£65 from Red Letter Days
10
Not On The High Street
Keep them toasty on the sofa when the kids are finally in bed.
This rust red herringbone wool throw will look stunning on any sofa, which is great news because that's where most parents tend to spend a lot of their evenings these days. It's also super cosy and was woven in Yorkshire. What's not to love?
£85 from Not On The High Street
11
John Lewis
Their afternoon cuppa just got a serious upgrade with this deluxe hamper.
Honestly, I don't think there's anything better than receiving multiple boxes of delicious, buttery, sugary biscuits. This heart-shaped hamper comes complete with a range of biccies, plus Prosecco, a hot chocolate stirrer, fudge and posh jam. All utterly glorious.
£80 from John Lewis
12
Red Letter Days
Treat them to a spa day and afternoon tea because they truly deserve it.
This utterly glorious spa day for one includes an Elemis treatment lasting 55 minutes, full use of the spa and leisure facilities, as well as afternoon tea. All at Macdonald Spa Hotels up and down the country. Heavenly.
£99 from Red Letter Days
13
John Lewis
Give the gift of a terrific night's sleep with this weighted blanket.
Sleep is pretty hard to come by these days so any extra help is a bonus. This super snug blanket has a special weighty filling to apply even pressure across the body. It's designed to help reduce restlessness and aid relaxation. What's not to love?
£100 from John Lewis
14
This Works
Help them unwind with this gorgeous black spice and cedar candle.
This particular fragrance is one of This Works' best sellers – and it's no wonder, thanks to its blend of warming cinnamon, soothing cedarwood and calming frankincense. Their home will smell amazing.
£26 from Sephora
15
John Lewis
These cups are perfect for parents powered by caffeine.
Not only are these Denby mugs incredibly easy on the eye (we love the ombre pattern), but they're also trés practical for the 7+ cups of coffee and tea they're putting away on a daily basis.
£42 from John Lewis
16
John Lewis
Get them a hot chocolate velvetiser and watch them weep with joy.
Sometimes – especially when changing nappies at 3am – all you want is a hot mug of something, but minus any of the caffeine that's going to keep you up for hours. Enter stage left: the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser. Incredibly bougie but makes the perfect hot choccy at the touch of a button. Yes please.
£90 from John Lewis
17
Red Letter Days
Let them blow off some steam with this outdoor karting session.
Because after a tough few days, sometimes all you need to do is rag it around a race track for 45 minutes with fellow petrol heads.
£85 from Red Letter Days
