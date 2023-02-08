These Are The Gifts Any Exhausted Parent Will Thank You For This Valentine's

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
It can be hard to know what to get someone who spends most of their days wiping poo from tiny bottoms and singing Twinkle Twinkle on repeat. But never fear, we’ve got your back.
As people who have been there, we know exactly what exhausted parents want (bar, of course, a 5* trip to the Maldives) and so we’ve laid them out plain and simple for you below.
With Valentine’s Day on the horizon – then Mother’s Day, then Father’s Day – these gift ideas will go down a treat for the exhausted parent in your life, whether that’s your other half, son or daughter, or a friend who’s going it solo and needs a boost.