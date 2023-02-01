Lifeshoppingsex and relationships Love

19 Non-Cringe Valentine’s Gift Ideas For Her That Aren’t Teddies, Mugs Or Lingerie

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching — so it’s time to sort a great gift for your leading lady.

You can guarantee that these are the kind of gifts your main gal will actually want to open on Valentine's Day
Contrary to popular belief, the woman in your life probably isn’t hoping her Valentine’s Day gift will be a stuffed bear holding a heart cushion, or a set of impractical lingerie that she’ll wear solely on your birthday. Trust me!

Most likely, she’s after something a little more meaningful — that’s either symbolic of your relationship, or shows just how well you know her. From experiences that you can enjoy together, to self-care and pampering buys that’ll ensure she’s treated the way she deserves, here are my top picks...

1
Amazon
If she’s always taking pictures with you, then treat her to a polaroid camera
Can’t go out together without her asking someone to take a picture of the two of you? Then you can bet that she’d absolutely love a polaroid camera. It’s so nice to actually have physical copies of your photos — but using the Notes app on an iPhone, you can also easily scan them in as digital copies, too.
£78 from Amazon
2
Not On The High Street
Commission a personalised print that’s still understated and chic
Despite being personalised, I love how understated this print would look on a shelf or wall. Simply provide your initials, and choose from one of the many hand-drawn flower illustrations available.
£25 from Not On The High Street
3
Amazon
Spice up your date nights with this bestselling roleplay board game
Perfect for setting the mood, this brilliant board game allows you to explore one another’s fantasies and desires together, let go of any inhibitions, and fully reconnect on both a sexual and emotional level.
£29.95 from Amazon
4
LookFantastic
Bring the spa to your abode with this home pampering kit
Boasting seven luxurious personal care products, this expertly curated collection is perfect for winter pamper evenings at home. Products include a bath oil, a fragrant candle, peony hand and body wash, a body lotion, a jade roller, a dry body brush, and a gorgeous hair turban in a pink polka dot print.
£29.75 (was £35) from LookFantastic
5
Amazon
Upgrade your date nights at home with this luxury fondue set
Whether used to enjoy gooey cheese or melted chocolate, this copper fondue set will make the perfect centrepiece for a dinner party — or even just a date night from the comfort of the couch!
£43.99 from Amazon
6
Red Letter Days
Send her off on a 50-minute solo massage of her choice
Sometimes, the greatest gift of all is time to yourself. So, treat your leading lady to a private 50-minute massage by a professional at The Massage Company. Plus, she’ll get to choose whether she goes for a deep tissue massage, a Swedish massage, a sports massage, or a maternity massage.
£59 from Red Letter Days
7
Amazon
Buy a Love Island fan this neon sign that captures the villa’s aesthetic
If the lady in your life never misses an episode of Love Island, then this neon light will make a very timely gift. It’s got two loops on the back for easy wall hanging, can be both USB and battery powered, and comes in blue, pink, or warm white.
£12.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Make her long soaks in the bath even better thanks to this bamboo tray
If the lady in your life loves nothing more than a long and luxurious Sunday night bath, then she will be obsessed with this bath tray. It’s got a wine glass holder, a book or tablet rest, a phone stand, a candle holder, and plenty of extra storage space for all her favourite products.
£37.99 from Amazon
9
ASOS
Swap the cheap lingerie for a cosy pyjama set she’ll actually wear
I hate to break it to you, but a sexy satin nightdress doesn’t make a particularly practical or comfortable item of nightwear. So scrap the smutty frock, and instead go for this pretty sage green pair of pyjamas. Best of all, the fabric is super soft and stretchy.
£40 from ASOS
10
Amazon
Treat her to a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser if she loves a warm cup of cocoa
With this barista grade machine, your chocolate-loving lady can look forward to endless cups of foamy and smooth hot cocoa. Plus, the machine also comes with multiple different hot chocolate flavours, and two exclusive ceramic cups.
£94.60 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Gift her a permanent place to keep her favourite pieces of jewellery
This travel-friendly organiser will look chic when displayed on a shelf, while also making a practical place to transport her jewellery when she goes away. It’s got six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, four divided compartments, an elastic pocket, and a zipped pocket, and it comes in both blush pink and black. You could also pop a treat or two inside it too (hint, hint).
£11.99 from Amazon
12
Not On The High Street
If you’ve got a long-distance love, then simply send some letterbox cookies
Designed to slip perfectly through the letterbox, these decorated vanilla cookies will make the perfect pick-me-up treat for a partner who you can’t see in person on Valentine’s Day.
£17 from Not On The High Street
13
UGG
If her feet are always icy cold, treat her to these fluffy UGG slippers
I’m quite literally always cold, so I’m desperate to swap my cheap and well-worn slippers for a more luxurious pair like these UGG ones. Boasting a fluffy sheepskin collar, and plush wool lining, you can bet that these snuggly slippers will warm up even the iciest feet!
£85 from UGG
14
Amazon
Help her customise the scent of her home with this electric diffuser
If she’s a fan of a reed diffuser, then up her aromatherapy game with this electric one. With its contemporary sculptural shape, two mist timer modes, and seven colour lights to choose from, this stone-coloured one is a definite winner.
£28.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
If she’s into her make-up, then she’ll love this handy portable mirror
Anyone who’s always doing their makeup on-the-go will be grateful for this handy mirror that can be used both propped up and flat. Boasting 72 LED lights, she simply has to tap the sensor to turn it on or off, swap between the three different colour temperatures, or adjust the brightness.
£24.99 from Amazon
16
Red Letter Days
Arrange to take her out for a fancy cocktail making experience
For a sophisticated Valentine’s Day trip out, gift your partner this fancy cocktail experience at Harvey Nichols. You’ll both learn from a resident mixologist how to make three signature cocktails, and then have a go at doing it yourself.
£60 from Red Letter Days
17
Amazon
Bring out her competitive side with this real-life card game for couples
This deck of cards will gamify everyday life for you and your significant other. The cards will give whoever has each one the power to demand you to swap meals, come to yoga at 7am, and more. Simply split the deck, and get ready for months of spontaneous hilarity.
£15.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
And don't forget to pick up some chocolate before you head to the check-out...
This absolutely giant bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk is the perfect 'little extra', and it costs less than a tenner.
£9.30 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Why not stick a bottle of fizz in your cart, too?
To really make your Valentine's night 'pop', be sure to stock up on a bottle of bubbles and celebrate your relationship. Seeing as it's a special occasion, you might be in the market for something more than your bog standard supermarket prosecco, and it doesn't get much better than this delish bottle of Moet.
£42.99 at Amazon
