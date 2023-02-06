LifeshoppingHome and Gardengadgets

22 Clever Gadgets That Will Simplify Your Least Favourite Everyday Tasks

Say goodbye to life's little annoyances.

I'm 99% sure that these gadgets have been sent from the future
From digging trapped hair out of the vacuum cleaner, to trying to get muddy boots off without getting your hands dirty, there are some day-to-day activities that just feel unnecessarily tricky.

But clearly I’m not the only one who finds the littlest of inconveniences super annoying — as I’ve actually found quite a few handy gadgets that have been designed specifically to make some of these terrible tasks a little bit easier. Here are some of my top picks...

1
Amazon
These clever pot watchers
This adorable pair of pot watchers will keep your pot and pan lids lifted, so you won't have to constantly stay on the lookout for water spills.
£4.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
This welly gadget that helps keep your hands clean
Looking forward to wintry walks in your welly boots? This gadget helps you to pull your muddy boots and shoes off — without getting your hands grubby.
£8.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This dustpan and brush duo
If (like me) you hate having to pull bits of hair and food out of your sweeping brush, then you'll save loads of time with this handy dustpan that has a bristle cleaner attached to its mouth.
£12.57 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This tool makes fastening bracelets a breeze
If you find fastening bracelets to be fiddly, then check out this tool that will help you by holding onto one end. Best of all, you get three in a pack.
£6.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This extendable cup holder for the car
If your travel mug or water bottle doesn't fit into your car, then check out this extendable cup holder. It's been designed to work with most car models, and can be extended to cater for larger cups and tumblers.
£11.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
These microfibre mats will keep your sink dry
If you want to stop water from forming a puddle around the base of your tap, then check out this pair of microfibre mats that will absorb it instead.
£9.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
This tube squeezer is great for toothpaste
I'm always cutting open almost-empty bottles of toothpaste and moisturiser to make sure I get every last drop — but this handy tube squeezer makes it a far easier task.
£3.49 from Amazon
8
Amazon
These rug grippers will ensure your rugs lie flat
These rug grippers will hold down the edges so you no longer trip over them once they begin to curl. You get nine in a pack, and they've really helped keep my rug firmly flat and in place.
£12.55 from Amazon
9
Amazon
These oven liners take the faff out of cleaning the oven
These oven liners will catch any food, so you can quickly wipe them clean instead of battling with burnt-on food at the bottom of your appliance.
£7.99 from Amazon
10
Amazon
And these silicone protectors will stop you getting burnt
Simply slot these silicone protectors onto the edge of all your oven racks, and you'll be far less likely to burn your fingers.
£4.79 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This lint roller is ideal if you have pets
Super easy to use, this lint roller has made it so much easier for me to quickly scrape any fur or hair off my carpets and sofas.
£3.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This 2-in-1 brush is designed to deep clean baby bottles
Why is it that baby bottles so hard to clean? This clever 2-in-1 brush has a hidden small brush for tackling teats, and will make the whole job far easier.
£2.73 from Amazon
13
Amazon
These four mesh laundry bags are great for keeping socks together
If you're always losing your socks to the tumble dryer, check out these mesh laundry bags that'll keep them all in one place — so pairing them up afterwards will be much easier.
£7.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This bag holder is handy for unloading the car after a food shop
Save yourself from going back and forth to the car by using this clever bag holder to help you transport more than one shopping bag at a time.
£7.99 from Amazon
15
Amazon
This pair of seatbelt pads are super comfy
Do you find that your seatbelts seem to always dig into your neck? These two pads will make it far more comfy, while also still ensuring you're protected.
£4.59 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This clever bag will clear your windscreen for you
Speaking of cars, this dehumidifier will absorb excess moisture and condensation in the vehicle so your windscreen stays clear.
£7.98 from Amazon
17
Amazon
These mini colanders are great for little tins
I hate having to wrestle my massive colander out of the cupboard just to drain a small tin of chickpeas. So, these three mini ones have been really useful.
£17.99 for three from Amazon
18
Amazon
This wrist rest will help with any pain
If you're working at your computer all day, you might want to check out this wrist rest to make it more comfortable as you type.
£8.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
This clever knife will come in handy if you love a slice of buttery toast for breakfast
Check out this serrated knife that is designed to curl the butter, making it easier to spread even if it's straight out of the fridge.
£4.99 from Amazon
20
Amazon
These foldable trivets will keep your countertops protected
Protect your surfaces from hot pots and pans thanks to these silicone trivets, that can both be easily folded away once you've used them.
£6.99 from Amazon
21
Amazon
This magnetic holder is ideal for laundry day
This magnetic holder will prop your washing machine door open so it doesn't slam shut as you're unloading. It's also great for keeping the door open during the day so that odour doesn't form!
£6.99 from Amazon
22
Amazon
These matttess fasteners take the faff out of making the bed
Save yourself the hassle of constantly having to pull the corners of your fitted sheet back onto your mattress thanks to these four fasteners that will hold it firmly in place.
£7.99 from Amazon
